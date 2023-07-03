Industrial Pump Rental Market size to grow by USD 1,762.13 million from 2022 to 2027|Action International Services LLC, Ashtead Group Plc and more to emerge as key contributors - Technavio

03 Jul, 2023, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the industrial pump rental market estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 1,762.13 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The increasing benefits of pump rental services are one of the key factors driving the industrial pump rental market. The renting of pumps is an extremely cost-efficient alternative to owning the equipment, especially on a short-term basis. Aspects such as flexible work delivery setup, professional services and consulting timely service responses, and a wide range of product availability for fluid handling systems are the significant benefits delivered by pump rental service providers. Also, manufacturing activities in the oil and gas and automotive industries are anticipated to stay volatile during the forecast period, which prevents enterprises from creating large-scale capital investments. The uncertain global economic situation, associated with the rising priority on lowering operating costs, is making equipment rental much more viable than equipment purchase. However, pump rental allows contractors and operators to access the latest smart pumping technologies for efficient process management in a cost-effective manner. Prominent pump rental enterprises deliver application-specific pumps for upstream and downstream activities. As a significant number of operators are becoming aware of the benefits of renting pumping equipment, the revenue generated from renting pumps is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.
Industrial Pump Rental Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:
- Industrial Pump Rental Market 2023-2027 Size
- Industrial Pump Rental Market 2023-2027 Trends
- Industrial Pump Rental Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis
Industrial Pump Rental Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Action International Services LLC, Ashtead Group Plc, Barco Pump, Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Holland Pump Co., IPR, KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Mersino, MWI Pumps, Power Zone Equipment Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Management Ltd., Thompson Pump, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., United Rentals Inc., and Xylem Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Vendor Offerings
- Action International Services LLC - The company offers industrial pump rentals such as dewatering pumps.
- Ashtead Group Plc - The company offers industrial pump rentals such as High Head pumps.
- Barco Pump - The company offers industrial pump rental such as Hydraulic submersible pumps.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Customization options available as per your business needs
Industrial Pump Rental Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Key Trends
Service delivery innovation is an emerging trend supporting the industrial pump rental market growth. As a large number of vendors are present in the market, the types of pumps available and service delivery play an important role in the market. Thus, vendors emphasize largely new service delivery options to assure the availability of pump rentals on time to their potential customers based on the application needs. However, the beginning of digitalization and the growing penetration of the Internet has helped in lowering the hurdles associated with the availability of pumps and the prices per day. Vendors are providing real-time information about pump services through mobile apps, which helps in speeding up the delivery of pumps based on the user prerequisite. Therefore, vendors in the market are trying to employ digitalization to grow their consumer reach. Thus, the adoption of technologically advanced services will enable market players to expand their consumer reach, which is expected to lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major Challenge
Operational challenges will be a major challenge for the industrial pump rental market during the forecast period. The rental companies acknowledge that their pump rental services face stiff challenges from OEM product pricing strategies, which might impact their revenue from the pump rental business. Thus, pump rental service providers emphasize diversifying their product offerings by delivering substitute products, such as pump controllers, pump housing, and other industrial equipment. However, when an industry is making profits, it tends to invest more in new equipment rather than renting it. Hence, the constant demand for pump applications in industries such as food and beverage, water treatment, and pharmaceutical justifies the tremendous investments made in buying new pumps. Further, renting pumps for longer periods in such situations can also expand the overall cost. In such cases, pump rental enterprises depend on other industrial equipment rentals to maintain their profitability. Thus, market vendors are emphasizing the fast-growing water and wastewater segment and are strategically acquiring OEMs that deliver water treatment equipment. Several acquisitions are made by pump rental vendors with the aim of diversifying their product offerings and assuring sustainable growth even when the demand for pump rental services is low during the forecast period.
Industrial Pump Rental Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Industrial Pump Rental Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Industrial
- Water Utility
- Construction
- Type
- Centrifugal Pumps
- Positive Displacement Pumps
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
The market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. In 2020, the demand from the oil and gas and chemical and mining industries accounted for a significant share of the global pump rental market in this segment. While the demand for pump rental services experienced substantial growth in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, electronics and semiconductor industries when compared with that in the mining and metals and oil and gas industries. The growing investments in the electronics and semiconductor and food and beverage industries were accountable for the steady growth of the industrial segment in the global industrial pump rental market. In addition, the rising requirement to lower the overall OPEX and CAPEX in these industries will further drive the demand for pump rental services during the forecast period.
Industrial Pump Rental Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial pump rental market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial pump rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the industrial pump rental market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the industrial pump rental market, vendors
The industrial pumps market share should rise by USD 20.03 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.85%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (centrifugal and positive displacement) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The growing focus on increasing the efficiency of machinery and reducing operational costs is notably driving the industrial pumps market growth.
The industrial peristaltic pumps market share is expected to increase by USD 520.02 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (water and wastewater, chemical and petrochemical industry, mining industry, food and beverage industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The need for cost-effective pumping solutions is one of the key drivers supporting the industrial peristaltic pumps market growth.
|
Industrial Pump Rental Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,762.13 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
6.82
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Russia, Germany, and Poland
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Action International Services LLC, Ashtead Group Plc, Barco Pump, Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Holland Pump Co., IPR, KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Mersino, MWI Pumps, Power Zone Equipment Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Selwood Ltd., Speedy Hire Plc, SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Management Ltd., Thompson Pump, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., United Rentals Inc., and Xylem Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global industrial pump rental market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial pump rental market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Water utility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Water utility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Water utility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Water utility - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Water utility - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Centrifugal pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Centrifugal pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Positive displacement pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Positive displacement pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Poland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Poland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Poland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Poland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Poland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Action International Services LLC
- Exhibit 116: Action International Services LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Action International Services LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Action International Services LLC - Key offerings
- 12.4 Ashtead Group Plc
- Exhibit 119: Ashtead Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Ashtead Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Ashtead Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Ashtead Group Plc - Segment focus
- 12.5 Barco Pump
- Exhibit 123: Barco Pump - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Barco Pump - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Barco Pump - Key offerings
- 12.6 Holland Pump Co.
- Exhibit 126: Holland Pump Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Holland Pump Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Holland Pump Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Holland Pump Co. - Key offerings
- 12.7 IPR
- Exhibit 130: IPR - Overview
- Exhibit 131: IPR - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: IPR - Key offerings
- 12.8 KSB SE and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 133: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 134: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: KSB SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.9 Mersino
- Exhibit 137: Mersino - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Mersino - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Mersino - Key offerings
- 12.10 MWI Pumps
- Exhibit 140: MWI Pumps - Overview
- Exhibit 141: MWI Pumps - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: MWI Pumps - Key news
- Exhibit 143: MWI Pumps - Key offerings
- 12.11 Power Zone Equipment Inc.
- Exhibit 144: Power Zone Equipment Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Power Zone Equipment Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Power Zone Equipment Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Roper Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Roper Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Roper Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Roper Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Roper Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Selwood Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: Selwood Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Selwood Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Selwood Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Thompson Pump
- Exhibit 154: Thompson Pump - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Thompson Pump - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Thompson Pump - Key offerings
- 12.15 Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 157: Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 United Rentals Inc.
- Exhibit 160: United Rentals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: United Rentals Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: United Rentals Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 163: United Rentals Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: United Rentals Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Xylem Inc.
- Exhibit 165: Xylem Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Xylem Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: Xylem Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Xylem Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 174: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations
