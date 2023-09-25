Industrial Rack and Pinion Market to grow by USD 827.85 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth of industrial manufacturing leading to an increase in demand for machine tools to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial rack and pinion market is expected to grow by USD 827.85 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (machine tools, linear actuation and guideways, and material handling), type (alloy steel, carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum alloy, and plastic), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growth of industrial manufacturing leading to an increase in demand for machine tools is a key factor driving market growth. For a wide range of metal, wood, or plastic components, it is becoming increasingly important to have machinery in production facilities for different types of work such as cutting, milling, drilling, and boring. Manual or automated machine tools are used in most of these manufacturing activities. Therefore, rack and pinion assemblies are widely used in these industrial plants, which are one of the main linear actuators used in machine tools to convert rotation into linear motion. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial rack and pinion market: Apex Dynamics Inc., ATLANTA Antriebssysteme GmbH, B and B Manufacturing Inc., Commercial Gear and Sprocket Co. Inc., GAM Enterprises Inc., Gudel Group AG, HMK Automation Group Ltd., Kohara Gear Industry Co. Ltd., Lomar Machine and Tool Co., MIJNO PRECISION GEARING SAS, Nexen Group Inc., P R Components Pvt. Ltd., Pearl Engineers, REDEX Group, Reliance Precision Ltd., Sati SpA, Shri Butbhavani Engineering, Statewide Bearings, Yuan Yi Chang Machinery Co. Ltd., and Nidec Corp.

Industrial Rack and Pinion Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 8.0% YOY growth in 2023.

Increasing demand for stairlifts in offices is a major trend in the market.

Starlift can be seen as an aid for people who have difficulty climbing stairs.

Some of the main factors that prevent people from climbing stairs include arthritis, joint stiffness, and injury.

Many industrial facilities are designed so that the ground floor includes the manufacturing processes and a small mezzanine for maintenance and other operations.

As a result, the number of stairlifts in industrial, commercial, and residential applications is increasing.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The availability of substitutes for rack and pinion systems is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The rack and pinion system is mainly a linear actuator that is widely used to convert rotary motion into linear motion.

However, there are several alternatives to these mechanisms available on the market.

Ball screws, lead screws, and linear motors are some of the main replacements for these rack and pinion systems

For example, ball screw systems are the primary alternative to rack and pinion mechanisms that allow smooth, nearly frictionless movement along a given axis.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The machine tools segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The machine tools market has undergone major changes, particularly in end users, such as increasing demand for machines that are very easy to use and can perform a wide range of tasks in several thousand cycles. Furthermore, automated machine tools are increasingly demanded by end users, since they can be programmed with the aim of performing machining as required. As a result, factors such as the growth of the civil aviation market, increased government spending on defense equipment purchases in most countries, and increased consumer spending on defense equipment, Consumer electronics, and healthcare will increase demand. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Industrial Rack And Pinion Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 827.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apex Dynamics Inc., ATLANTA Antriebssysteme GmbH, B and B Manufacturing Inc., Commercial Gear and Sprocket Co. Inc., GAM Enterprises Inc., Gudel Group AG, HMK Automation Group Ltd., Kohara Gear Industry Co. Ltd., Lomar Machine and Tool Co., MIJNO PRECISION GEARING SAS, Nexen Group Inc., P R Components Pvt. Ltd., Pearl Engineers, REDEX Group, Reliance Precision Ltd., Sati SpA, Shri Butbhavani Engineering, Statewide Bearings, Yuan Yi Chang Machinery Co. Ltd., and Nidec Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

