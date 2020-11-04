Industrial Real Estate Firm seeking Single-Tenant Industrial NNN Acquisitions $7+ Million in the Southeastern United States
Industrial Real Estate Firm seeking single-tenant NNN industrial properties and entire portfolios within the Southeastern United States
Nov 04, 2020, 12:00 ET
HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are actively seeking long-term, single-tenant, net-leased deals with investment-grade tenancy with lease terms greater than 3 years.
|
Property Types
|
Income-producing single-tenant and multi-tenanted industrial
|
Quality
|
Tilt-wall and Metal Facilities
|
Lease Terms
|
NNN preferred, but industrial gross leases will be considered.
|
Location
|
Georgia, Florida, North and South Carolina, other major MSAs
|
Transaction Size
|
$7+ Million, 50,000 SF and larger depending on the asset type
|
Capitalization
|
All cash, third party debt, or we can assume existing financing.
|
Tenancy
|
Private equity sponsored companies and both investment and
|
Value Add
|
With our development and construction capabilities,
|
Outside of Texas Contact:
|
Texas Contact:
|
Ted Kakambouras
|
Michael Taylor
|
Acquisitions Director of Southeast Region
|
Senior Acquisitions Associate
|
Direct: (713) 243-6832 | Cell: (832) 343-5175
|
Direct: (713) 243-6919 | Cell: (713) 962-0943
About Welcome Group:
The company offers build-to-suit and design-build services for interested firms. Welcome Group is actively seeking direct purchase and sale-leaseback opportunities throughout Texas and now the southeastern United States.
Welcome Group, LLC, a Houston-based full-service single-tenant industrial owner and development firm, currently owns over 115 industrial buildings in Texas comprising approximately five million square feet and has developed more than 250 single-tenant properties. Their clients include Fortune 500 Companies, locally owned, and several international companies. For more information, visit welcomegroup.com.
SOURCE Welcome Group