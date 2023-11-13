Industrial Robotics Market size in APAC to increase by USD 17.57 billion from 2022 to 2027, Surge in demand for an industrial robot to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial robotics market in APAC is expected to grow by USD 17.57 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 13.52% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (Material handling, Welding and soldering, Assembling and disassembling, Painting and coating, and Others), and end-user (Automotive, Electrical and electronics, Metal and heavy machinery, Food and beverages, and Others). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Robotics Market in APAC 2023-2027
The surge in demand for industrial robots notably driving the market growth. The industrial robotics market in the APAC region has witnessed robust demand for various industrial applications due to technological advancements and increased investments in robotics research and development. Industrial robots have been increasingly adopted to achieve enhanced production and operational efficiency, resulting in minimal error margins and improved employee safety. These robots are being utilized to enhance a wide range of applications, including welding, soldering, painting, assembly and disassembly, cutting, and milling, among others.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial robotics market in APAC: ABB Ltd., Aurotek Corp. Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., DENSO Corp., Durr AG, FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Stellantis NV, Universal Robots AS, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.
  • The Industrial Robotics Market in APAC is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 13.0% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend & Challenges 

Integration of IoT with robotics is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The Internet of Things (IoT) involves connecting various devices, whether they are mechanical or digital, as well as objects, enabling the transmission of data from one end to another without the need for human intervention. With the emergence of Industry 4.0, IoT has been widely adopted across various domains, ushering in an industrial revolution.

The lack of skilled workers to operate industrial robots is a significant challenge hindering market growth. The introduction of industrial robots brings with it a multitude of applications. However, in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, the growth of the industrial robotics market is hindered by challenges related to the demand for a highly skilled workforce. Robotic technology is a state-of-the-art approach to performing industrial tasks with precision, and its successful implementation depends on collaboration with proficient industrial workers capable of comprehending the data exchange between robots and the assembly line.

Keg Segments:

  • The market share growth by the material handling segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, material handling plays a significant role in the fast-growing industrial robotics market. The thriving manufacturing and e-commerce sectors in the region are fueling the demand for effective automation solutions, consequently driving the growth of the APAC industrial robotics market. 

The industrial robotics services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,429.08 million. 

The industrial robotics market share is expected to increase by 145.02 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.62%.  

