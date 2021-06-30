Industrial Robotics Services Market in Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio

Request a Free Sample to Know More

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Robotics Services Market Analysis Report by Application (Material handling, Welding and soldering, Assembly line, and Others), Service (Engineering and consulting, Installation and commissioning, Robot programming, maintenance and repair, and Training), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The industrial robotics services market is driven by technological innovations in industrial robotics services systems. In addition, remote services and the internet of things are anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial robotics services market.

Vendors in the market are leveraging the latest technologies such as IoT to offer innovative services. Vendors are also implementing software platforms to improve the commissioning and programming of industrial robots. For instance, ReconCell is incorporating technologies such as force-based control, adaptation capabilities, 3D vision system, exchangeable grippers, learning, interchangeable sections, and modular frame design in its offerings. Similarly, many vendors in the market are focusing on enhancing their industrial robotics services systems in terms of simulation, programming, commissioning, and reconfiguring capabilities. Such developments among vendors are encouraging end-users to adopt industrial robotics service systems to improve productivity, which is driving market growth.

Major Five Industrial Robotics Services Companies:

ABB Ltd.: The company offers industrial robotics services such as IRB 1100, CRB 1100 SWIFTI, IRB 6660RX, and others.

DENSO Corp.: The company offers industrial robotics services such as VP-5243/6242, VS-050/060, VLA-4025, and others.

FANUC Corp.: The company offers industrial robotics services such as ROBODRILL-QSSR, ROBODRILL DDRiB / DDR-TiB, and others.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.: The company offers industrial robotics services that can be effectively executed in dashboard assembly, engine, transmission and crankshaft handling, waterjet cutting for carpeting, and other soft materials.

Midea Group Co. Ltd. The company offers industrial robotics services under the brand name KUKA and Swisslog.

Industrial Robotics Services Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Material handling - size and forecast 2020-2025

Welding and soldering - size and forecast 2020-2025

Assembly line - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Robotics Services Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Engineering and consulting - size and forecast 2020-2025

Installation and commissioning - size and forecast 2020-2025

Robot programming, maintenance, and repair - size and forecast 2020-2025

Training - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Robotics Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

