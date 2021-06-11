Industrial robots market in the automotive industry | $ 3.97 billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Robots Market in the Automotive Industry Market Analysis Report by Application (Material Handling, Assembly line, Welding, Painting and dispensing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/industrial-robots-market-in-the-automotive-industry-analysis

The industrial robots market in the automotive industry market is driven by the increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing. In addition, the growth in the global automotive industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the Industrial Robots Market in the Automotive Industry Market.

The automotive industry is highly competitive in which the players compete on reliability, quality, cost, and delivery. With the adoption of lean manufacturing, the automotive industry players are focusing on producing the required products in the first attempt and thereby eliminating additional costs in the future. Lean manufacturing in the automobile manufacturing process eliminates wastage during the manufacturing process without compromising on productivity. This results in a drastic reduction in the cycle time and improvement in effective runs in the process. The adoption of robots in automobile manufacturing improves productivity and drives the industrial robot market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Industrial Robots in the Automotive Industry Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. provides a comprehensive range of robots (branded under IRB series) to help various manufacturers including automotive manufacturers improve productivity, product quality, and worker safety.

Comau Spa

Comau Spa offers industrial robots for automotive industries under the brand name Comau + F.T. FAMAT.

DENSO Corp.

DENSO Corp. provides a comprehensive range of robots such as four-axis SCARA robots, five, and six-axis articulated robots to help various manufacturers including automotive manufacturers improve productivity, product quality, and worker safety.

FANUC Corp.

FANUC Corp. provides a comprehensive range of robots (branded under ARC Mate series, CR series, Paint Mate and P-series, and M series) to help various manufacturers including automotive manufacturers improve productivity, product quality, and worker safety.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Midea Group Co. Ltd. provides a comprehensive range of robots (branded KR QUANTEC series, KR 1000 titan, KR 470-2 PA, KR 30 L16, and KR 16 family) to help various manufacturers including automotive manufacturers improve productivity, product quality, and worker safety.

Industrial Robots Market in the Automotive Industry Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Material handling - size and forecast 2020-2025

Assembly line - size and forecast 2020-2025

Welding - size and forecast 2020-2025

Painting and dispensing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Robots Market in the Automotive Industry Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Know more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44681

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial Fastener Seal Market- The industrial fastener seal market is segmented by end-user (industrial, heavy equipment, and agricultural) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market- The industrial roller chain drives market is segmented by end-user (industrial, heavy equipment, and agricultural) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/industrial-robotsmarket

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-robots-market-in-the-automotive-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-robots-market-in-the-automotive-industry-analysis

