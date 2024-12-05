Industrial Robots Market to Be Worth $37.1. Billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'Industrial Robots Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Component (Robots, Robot Accessories), Payload (Up to 60 Kg, 60 to 100 KG), Application (Material Handling), End-use Industry, Geography - Global Forecast to 2031

The industrial robots market is projected to reach $37.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2024 - 2031.

Industrial robots refer to automated machines or robotic systems used in industrial environments to perform tasks that enhance manufacturing efficiency, productivity, safety, and precision. These robots are designed to carry out repetitive, labor-intensive, or hazardous tasks that would otherwise require human workers. They are commonly deployed in settings such as assembly lines, factories, warehouses, and distribution centers. Typical applications include welding, painting, assembly, packaging, material handling, quality inspection, and more. In certain sectors, such as healthcare, industrial robots are also adapted for specialized tasks, including surgical procedures.

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Industrial Robotics Market -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5278

The growth of the Industrial robots market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of robots in the manufacturing sector and government support to encourage the adoption of industrial robots. However, the high initial investment requirements and performance issues with robots may restrain the growth of this market.

Moreover, the increasing automation across the automotive and electronics sectors, and rising focus on reducing human labor across industries are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the lack of skilled professionals and safety concerns associated with robots interacting with other industrial systems are some of the challenges impacting the growth of this market.

The Industrial robots market is segmented based on component (robots, robot accessories, controllers, software), payload capacity (up to 60 kg, 60 to 100 kg, 100 to 225 kg, and above 225 kg), application (material handling, welding & soldering, assembling & dissembling, machine tending, dispensing, processing, inspection, and other applications), end-use industry (automotive, electrical & electronics, metal & machinery, plastic & chemicals, oil & gas, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, biotechnology, healthcare, and other end-use industries). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the industrial robots market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5278

Among the product types studied in this report, the robots segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of robots in the manufacturing sector, the rising demand for collaborative robots, and the growing need for robots to improve workplace safety. Additionally, the benefits offered by robots, such as enhanced productivity, precision, quality control, cost reduction, improved workplace safety, better operational efficiency, and optimized inventory and supply chain management, are expected to further drive its growth.

Among the payload categories studied in this report, the 60 to 100 kg segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increased demand for automation in manufacturing, the rising need for robots with a 60-100 kg payload capacity in the automotive sector, and the growing demand for robots capable of handling heavy-duty tasks across various industries.

Among the applications studied in this report, the material handling segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising demand for material handling robots to improve production line efficiency, the growing adoption of these robots, and the increasing need for speed and accuracy in material handling operations.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report -

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5278

Among the end-use industries studied in this report, the automotive segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, a growing adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 technologies, and the need for manufacturers in the automotive industry to accelerate production, reduce costs, and enhance product quality.

Among the regions studied in this report, the market in Asia-Pacific is slated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the growing adoption of industrial robotics across various sectors, the increasing use of collaborative robots, the presence of key market players, and the rising need for manufacturers to automate production processes. Additionally, factors such as the region's infrastructure development, especially in China, South Korea, Japan, and India; the rapid growth of regional economies; the expansion of industries like automotive and electronics; advancements in robotics, AI, and ML technologies; and increasing investments by market players further contribute to the growth of this regional market.

The key players operating in the industrial robots market are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), YASKAWA Electric Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Universal Robots Als (A Part of Teradyne Inc.) (Denmark), Stdubli International AG (Switzerland), Techman Robot lnc (Taiwan), Denso Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), HD Hyundai Co Ltd (South Korea), Bosch Rexroth AG (A Part of Robert Bosch GmbH) (Germany), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Comau S.p-A. (Ita F&P Robotics AG (Switzerland), and Franka Robotics GmbH (Germany).

Industrial Robotics Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In June 2024 , Agora Robotics ( Romania ), a tech company focused on developing user-friendly autonomous mobile robots for industrial floor cleaning and logistics, launched Sweep—the first autonomous industrial robot designed to clean hard floors in warehouses, factories, hotels, commercial spaces, railway stations, airports, hospitals, and more. Weighing 115 kg, the industrial robot can clean up to approximately 8,700 square meters within a 24-hour period.

, Agora Robotics ( ), a tech company focused on developing user-friendly autonomous mobile robots for industrial floor cleaning and logistics, launched Sweep—the first autonomous industrial robot designed to clean hard floors in warehouses, factories, hotels, commercial spaces, railway stations, airports, hospitals, and more. Weighing 115 kg, the industrial robot can clean up to approximately 8,700 square meters within a 24-hour period. In April 2024 , Viam Inc. (U.S.), the open-source platform for smart machines, partnered with KUKA AG ( Germany ), the leading global supplier of intelligent robot-based solutions. The partnership aimed at deploying and integrating the Viam software platform with KUKA robotic arms.

, Viam Inc. (U.S.), the open-source platform for smart machines, partnered with ( ), the leading global supplier of intelligent robot-based solutions. The partnership aimed at deploying and integrating the Viam software platform with KUKA robotic arms. In February 2024, OMRON Corporation ( Japan ) launched TM S Series Collaborative Robots in India . These robots combine faster joints and expanded safety features, making them ideal solutions for improving the efficiency of factories in workspaces shared with humans. They also create a more flexible and productive environment, fostering seamless collaboration between humans and machines.

) launched TM S Series Collaborative Robots in . These robots combine faster joints and expanded safety features, making them ideal solutions for improving the efficiency of factories in workspaces shared with humans. They also create a more flexible and productive environment, fostering seamless collaboration between humans and machines. In March 2022 , ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland ) launched two manufacturing robots, IRB 5710 and IRB 5720. The new robots are suitable for a wide range of production tasks, including material handling, machine tending, and assembly. They also help specific operations in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, such as battery module picking and placing, high-precision assembly, and parts handling.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/21177302

Scope of the Report:

Industrial Robots Market Assessment—by Component

Robots

Articulated Robots



Collaborative Robots



Scara Robots



Cartesian Robots



Delta Robots



Polar Robots



Cylindrical Robots

Robot Accessories

End of Arm Tooling (EOAT)



Vision Systems



Sensors

Controllers

Software

Industrial Robots Market Assessment—by Payload

Up To 60 KG

60 To 100 KG

100 To 225 KG

Above 225 KG

Industrial Robots Market Assessment—by Application

Material Handling

Palletizing & Depalletizing



Stacker



Grain Elevators



Bucket Elevators

Welding & Soldering

Resistance Spot Welding



Arc Welding



Laser Welding



Plasma Welding



Ultrasonic Welding



Other Welding Applications

Assembling & Disassembling

Machine Tending

Grinding



Milling & Turning



Injection Molding



Other Applications

Dispensing

Processing

Inspection

Laser Inspection



Dimensional Checks



Vision Systems



Flow Tests



Leak Tests

Other Applications

Industrial Robots Market Assessment—by End-use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Plastic & Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Aerospace & Defense

Biotechnology

Healthcare

Other End-use industries

Industrial Robots Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Sweden



Austria



Denmark



Netherlands



Norway



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Singapore



South Korea



Taiwan



Thailand



Australia & New Zealand

&

Indonesia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Israel



Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Related Reports

Collaborative Robots Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type, Component (Hardware, Software), Payload, Application (Material Handling, Welding & Soldering, Assembling and Disassembling), and End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Others) -Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/collaborative-robots-market-5014

Industrial Robotics Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 300 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 6.8 % Market Size (Value) USD 37.1 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Component Robots

Articulated Robots



Collaborative Robots



Scara Robots



Cartesian Robots



Delta Robots



Polar Robots



Cylindrical Robots

Robot Accessories

End of Arm Tooling (EoAT)



Vision Systems



Sensors

Controllers

Software By Payload Up to 60 Kg

60 to 100 Kg

100 to 225 Kg

Above 225 Kg By Application Material Handling

Palletizing & Depalletizing



Stacker



Grain Elevators



Bucket Elevators

Welding & Soldering

Resistance Spot Welding



Arc Welding



Laser Welding



Plasma Welding



Ultrasonic Welding



Other Welding Applications

Assembling & Disassembling

Machine Tending

Grinding



Milling & Turning



Injection Molding



Other Applications

Dispensing

Processing

Inspection

Laser Inspection



Dimensional Checks



Vision Systems



Flow Tests



Leak Tests

Other Applications By End-use Industry Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Plastic & Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Aerospace & Defense

Biotechnology

Healthcare

Other End-use industries Countries Covered Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, India, Thailand, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, Italy, Sweden, France, Austria, Denmark, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, U.K., and Rest of Europe), North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Companies ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), YASKAWA Electric Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (A Part of Teradyne Inc,) (Denmark), Stäubli International AG (Switzerland), Techman Robot Inc (Taiwan), Denso Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), HD Hyundai Co Ltd (South Korea), Bosch Rexroth AG (A Part of Robert Bosch GmbH) (Germany), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Comau S.p.A. (Italy), F&P Robotics AG (Switzerland), and Franka Robotics GmbH (Germany)

About Meticulous Research Pvt. Ltd.

We are a trusted research partner for leading businesses worldwide, empowering Fortune 500 organizations and emerging enterprises with market intelligence designed to drive revenue transformation and strategic growth. Our insights reveal future growth opportunities, equipping clients with a competitive edge through a versatile suite of research solutions—including syndicated reports, custom research, and direct analyst engagement. Each year, we conduct over 300 syndicated studies and manage 60+ consulting engagements across eight major sectors and 20+ geographic markets, all to deliver targeted business insights that help our clients lead in a rapidly evolving global market.

With a strong focus on problem-solving for complex business challenges, our research enables organizations to navigate change with assertion, aligning it with strategic pathways for sustainable growth. By identifying innovative and effective solutions, we empower leaders to make impactful decisions that drive operational excellence and fuel innovation. We are committed to crafting insights that enhance business performance and help our clients unlock new revenue opportunities, positioning them for long-term success in the competitive global marketplace.

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt.Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/502/industrial-robotics-market

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.