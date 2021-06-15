Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with LEWCO Inc. and Martin Sprocket and Gear Inc. | Technavio

The global industrial roller chain drives market is expected to grow by USD 407.16 million, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market Analysis Report by End-user (Industrial, Heavy equipment, and Agricultural) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The industrial roller chain drives market is driven by the rise in demand for oil and natural gas globally. In addition, the growth of the construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial roller chain drives market.

Major Five Industrial Roller Chain Drives Companies:

AB SKF

iwis

LEWCO Inc.

Martin Sprocket and Gear Inc.

Ramsey Products Corp.

Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Heavy equipment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Agricultural - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

