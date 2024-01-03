Industrial Sacks Market Expands Significantly as Eco-Friendly Packaging Takes Center Stage in Global Industries, the Market to Hit $18.6 Billion by 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the industrial sacks market is growing at a CAGR of 4.18% during 2022-2029. Growth of the e-commerce industry, technological advances fueled by customer demand, profit volatility in APAC, packaging transformation from protection to promotion, and an increase in focus on sustainable packaging are significant trends in the industrial sacks market.

Industrial Sacks Market Research Report

Industrial Sacks Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 18.6 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 14.55 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 4.18 % Market Size - Volume (2029) 168.64 Billion Units Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segments Sack Types, Product Types, End Users, And Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa

The global industrial sacks market is driven by innovative offerings. Businesses require sack manufacturers to develop sacks that provide essential product protection, enable ease of handling, prevent dirt from entering, and have printability features. Innovation is expected to remain the key to growth for industrial sack vendors during the forecast year.

Innovation is a key to growth in the global industrial sacks market. With the changing market dynamics, sack manufacturers, too, have witnessed a significant transformation in the way that sacks are delivered to customers. Ranging from varying customer needs to diverse geographic regulatory environments, the global industrial sacks market has witnessed considerable modifications in its product offerings. The need to innovate has become a necessity for vendors catering to the global industrial sacks market. Numerous vendors launched innovative industrial sacks to meet the growing market demand. These innovations blend paper sacks, woven polypropylene (PP) laminated sacks, and plastic sacks. Major global industrial sacks market vendors, such as Mondi PLC and BillerudKorsnäs, made significant innovative contributions to the market via their creative sack products.

The industrial sacks market in Africa and Latin America is largely serviced by small vendors using low-grade plastic and low-quality machinery sourced from China. The scope for big players to expand and set up facilities in emerging countries is high. However, the main challenging factor is the lack of logistics and infrastructure availability that would increase the operational cost and eventual price rise of industrial sacks. Manufacturers usually procure plastic resins from various sources spread across geographies. However, in some regions/countries, such as Japan, New Zealand, and Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Malaysia, vendors of industrial sacks are dependent on 1 or 2 significant suppliers for plastic resin, which makes the bargaining power tilted toward suppliers and leads to a higher risk of supply chain disruptions. One of the growth drivers that remains integral to these growth stories is the consumer economy, which includes the retail and agriculture sectors, which are vital and perennial in demand, insulated from much of the macroeconomic downturns.

The APAC industrial sacks market to reach $10.27 billion by 2029, the Market to Contribute the Largest Share

APAC is projected to lead the industrial sacks market by volume. High domestic demand and the availability of low-cost labor make this region the most attractive market for industrial sack producers. Hence, market players focus on this region to gain a significant share and increase profitability. Expansions and investments, acquisitions, agreements, and new product launches are significant strategies key players adopt to enhance their positions in the industrial sacks market. Improving the global economy, expanding the working population in the region, and rising domestic demand for food and pharmaceutical products are expected to boost the market for industrial sacks.

For instance, in 2022, Zomato, one of the top food delivery companies in India, which highly uses paper sack products for food packaging, mentioned that the average monthly active food delivery restaurants have grown by 6% and average monthly transacting customers have grown by 13% over the past five years. These factors help to boost the paper sack market.

Emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia are witnessing high GDP growth in recent years. Thus, there is an increase in the per capita disposable income of the people in these countries. For instance, according to the EY, a global organization, India's per capita gross national income is projected to become the third-largest economy by 2028, surpassing Japan's and Germany's. In that year, the country's GDP is projected to be $5.2 trillion, crossing the $5 trillion benchmark. The increase in per capita disposable income will enhance end-user spending sentiments, leading to a rise in expenditure on high-end products, consumer packaged goods, retail, and infrastructure in these countries during the forecast period.

Competitive Overview

Small and medium enterprises dominate a vast global industrial sacks market segment. Prominent players aggressively adopt an inorganic growth strategy to expand their operations in many regions. They have technological strength and high-volume product lines that help offset cost variations. Small companies focus on customization, as the competition in the market is mainly based on two aspects: features and price. The niche segment that does not have large volumes is largely dependent on small packaging companies. Many new companies emerged in APAC as the e-commerce industry increased the demand for industrial sacks. China has a well-established plastics industry and is one of the major exporters of plastic resin. This easy availability of raw materials and low labor costs helped packaging companies in China survive the intense competition. The market has witnessed many mergers and acquisitions transactions in the last few years. Thus, consolidation is expected to grow further, especially in Europe. More than 80% of the global industrial sacks market companies have revenues of less than $200 million. Moreover, large companies with more than $800 million in revenues account for around 50% of the market.

In 2022, Mondi, a packaging and paper solutions provider, will commence operations at its new production plant in Tangier, Morocco. The company has invested over $17.5 million to increase production capacity in West Africa to over 500 million bags annually. This initiative aims to meet the growing customer demand for paper bags in the region. This production plant marks Mondi's fourth site in West Africa, in addition to two plants in Morocco and one in Ivory Coast.

Segezha Group is a Russian packaging solution provider. In 2022, the company will hold over 60% and 11% market share in Russia and Europe's paper sacks production market, respectively. It supplies products to leading chemical, cement, agriculture, and retail manufacturers. The company's production facilities are in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Turkey. Segezha Group produces 720 million paper sacks every year across Europe and Russia.

Key Company Profiles

Berry Global

BillerudKorsnäs

Mondi

Segezha Group

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco

Westrock

Amcor

Al-Tawfiq

American Packaging Corporation

Bischof+Klein

ProAmpac

Huhtamaki

International Paper

ITP

Palmetto Industries International Inc.

Southern Packaging, LP

United Bags, Inc.

Nilay Paper Products

SHU Packaging Co., Ltd

RKW Group

Global-Pak

Polypack Packaging

Walki Group

Ringmetall SE

El Dorado Packaging

DS Smith

E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co

Emmbi Industries

Hood Packaging

INDEVCO

Knack Polymers

LC Packaging

Maruti Bulk Packaging

Muscat Polymers

Nampak Packaging

Nihon Matai

Oji Holdings

QTL Bags

Market Segmentation

Sack Types

WPP Non-laminated Sacks

Paper Sacks

WPP Laminated Sacks

FFS Sacks

Other Plastic Sacks

Product Type

Sewn Open Mouth

Pasted Valve

Gusseted Sacks

Pinch Bottom Open Mouth

Other Sack Type

End Users

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Retail

Animal Feed

Others

Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



Australia

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain



Benelux

North America

The US



Canada

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa



Turkey

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Chile

About the Report:

The report considers the present scenario of the global industrial sacks market and its market dynamics for 2024−2029. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the industry. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the industry.

