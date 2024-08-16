Industrial Salt Market size is set to grow by USD 4.05 billion from 2024-2028, Wide range of industrial applications of industrial salt boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial salt market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.05 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 5.02% during the forecast period. Wide range of industrial applications of industrial salt is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing production of salt in APAC using solar evaporation process. However, stringent government regulations regarding pollution poses a challenge. Key market players include Cargill Inc., CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., Compass Minerals International Inc., Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd., Dominion Salt Ltd., Donald Brown Group, INEOS AG, Irish Salt Mining and Exploration Co. Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., KS Aktiengesellschaft, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nobian, Rio Tinto Ltd., Salins Group, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Wilson Resources Ltd., and ZOUTMAN NV.

Industrial Salt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4056.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries China, US, India, Germany, and Australia Key companies profiled Cargill Inc., CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., Compass Minerals International Inc., Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd., Dominion Salt Ltd., Donald Brown Group, INEOS AG, Irish Salt Mining and Exploration Co. Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., KS Aktiengesellschaft, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nobian, Rio Tinto Ltd., Salins Group, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Wilson Resources Ltd., and ZOUTMAN NV

Market Driver

The industrial salt market in Asia Pacific, specifically in countries like India and China, is experiencing substantial growth due to the rising adoption of the solar evaporation process in salt production. This method, which dates back to ancient times, is favored due to the region's warm climates, steady winds, and abundant salty lakes and coastlines. Solar evaporation is a cost-effective and less complex process compared to other methods like brine extraction and rock salt mining. Key players such as Cargill and Dow are utilizing this process for salt production, leading to an increase in the number of vendors and driving the global industrial salt market growth during the forecast period.

The Industrial Salt Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for soda ash in the Chlor-alkali industry and de-icing applications on roadways. Soda ash is a key ingredient in the production of chlorine-alkali chemicals, including caustic soda and chlorine. Emerging economies are becoming major consumers, particularly in water treatment projects for purification processes and water softening. Salt sources include natural resources like rock salt deposits, natural brine, sea water, and salty lakes. Sodium chloride, or table salt, is also a significant source. Mercury-based technology is being phased out due to environmental concerns, leading to capacity expansions using vacuum evaporation and solar evaporation processes. Salt is also used in water desalination plants, oil and gas production, agriculture, and energy production facilities. Trends include the use of salt in cloud seeding, water desalination, and solar pools. The market is closely monitored by business publications like Bloomberg BusinessWeek. Major applications include de-icing, water treatment, and chlor-alkali sector. Key players include companies involved in conventional mining, chemical processing, and the production of soda ash, rock salt, and other chlorine-alkali chemicals.

Market Challenges

The industrial salt market faces challenges due to increasing regulations aimed at reducing industrial pollution. The US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) has implemented laws under the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP) and National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP), which impact major salt end-users like the plastic industry. These regulations have led to significant spending on pollution reduction, increasing operational costs. In the ceramic and leather tanning industries, vendors are also focusing on reducing their carbon footprints and adhering to stringent norms. These efforts are decelerating small vendors' operations, potentially hindering the growth of the global industrial salt market.

The Industrial Salt Market faces several challenges in various sectors. In the Chlor-alkali industry, the production of Soda Ash is a significant concern due to the phase-out of Mercury-based technology. Emerging economies present both opportunities and challenges with increasing demand for water treatment projects, including water softening and purification processes. De-icing applications in roadways require large inventories of salt, primarily Sodium Chloride, Rock Salt, or Saltwater. Bloomberg BusinessWeek reports that capacity expansions in the Chlor-alkali sector, driven by water desalination plants, are increasing the demand for Chlorine-alkali chemicals. Mercury, a byproduct of Chlor-alkali production, remains a concern for environmental regulations. Solar pools and energy production facilities use large quantities of water, increasing the demand for salt in Water treatment industries. Natural resources like Rock salt deposits, Natural brine, Sea water, and Salty lakes are the primary sources for salt production through conventional mining, vacuum evaporation, and solar evaporation processes. The Oil and Gas industry and Agriculture also rely on Caustic Soda and Chlorine for various applications. De-icing, Water treatment, and Chlorine-alkali chemicals production are key markets for Industrial Salt. Sodium Chloride, Rock Salt, and Sodium Chloride from Saltwater are the primary types of salt used in these applications.

Segment Overview

This industrial salt market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Source 1.1 Rock salt

1.2 Natural brine Application 2.1 Chemical processing

2.2 Deicing

2.3 Water treatment

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Rock salt- Rock salt, or halite, is a mineral primarily composed of sodium chloride, widely used for de-icing roads, sidewalks, and surfaces in snowy regions. It also finds applications in water treatment, agriculture, and various industrial processes. The increasing demand for water treatment chemicals and the need to enhance agricultural output will fuel the market growth. Rock salt's diverse uses in industries such as plastics, paper, textiles, and detergents will further drive market expansion. The global industrial salt market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising demand for rock salt in these sectors.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Salt Market encompasses various natural resources used to produce salt, including rock salt deposits, natural brine, sea water, and salty lakes. Salt is primarily extracted through conventional mining methods or through natural evaporation processes such as vacuum evaporation and solar evaporation. Industrial salt finds extensive applications in various sectors, including de-icing, cloud seeding, water desalination, Chlor-alkali chemicals production, and water treatment industries. Sodium chloride, also known as rock salt and saltwater, is the most commonly produced salt. Mercury is a by-product of some salt production methods. Salt is also used in solar pools, energy production facilities, oil and gas industries, and agriculture. Natural resources such as rock salt deposits, natural brine, sea water, and salty lakes are the primary feedstocks for the production of industrial salt. The extraction of salt from these resources involves conventional mining methods or natural evaporation processes such as vacuum evaporation and solar evaporation. Industrial salt is a versatile chemical used in a wide range of applications, including de-icing, cloud seeding, water desalination, Chlor-alkali chemicals production, and water treatment industries. In the Chlor-alkali sector, salt is used as a raw material to produce chlorine and caustic soda. Solar evaporation processes are used to produce salt for water desalination plants, while vacuum evaporation is used to produce salt for various industrial applications. Salt is also used in the production of sodium hydroxide, which is used in water treatment and various other industrial processes. Mercury, a by-product of some salt production methods, is a toxic heavy metal that requires careful handling and disposal. Industrial salt is also used in solar pools to maintain the desired water chemistry and in energy production facilities as a raw material for thermal energy storage. In the oil and gas industry, salt is used as a drilling fluid and in the production of hydrocarbons. In agriculture, salt is used as a fertilizer and in the production of animal feed.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Salt Market encompasses various natural resources such as rock salt deposits, natural brine, sea water, and salty lakes, which are the primary sources of producing sodium chloride or common table salt. The extraction methods include conventional mining, vacuum evaporation, and solar evaporation processes. Industrial salt is extensively used in de-icing applications, water treatment, oil and gas industries, agriculture, and the production of caustic soda, chlorine, and soda ash. Emerging economies and the Chlor-alkali industry are significant consumers, while mercury-based technology is being phased out due to environmental concerns. Capacity expansions, water treatment projects, and desalination plants are driving the demand for salt. The market also caters to niche applications such as cloud seeding, water softening, and purification processes. Sodium chloride is also used in energy production facilities, solar pools, and chlorine-alkali chemicals production. Bloomberg BusinessWeek reported that the market is expected to grow due to increasing demand from various end-use industries. Additionally, de-icing applications on roadways and water desalination plants are significant contributors to the market's growth. Inventories and source availability are crucial factors influencing the market dynamics.

