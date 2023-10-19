Industrial Salt Market to increase by USD 3.95 billion between 2022 to 2027, Cargill Inc., CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., Compass Minerals International Inc., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The industrial salt market size is expected to grow by USD 3.95 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. A wide range of industrial applications of industrial salt is notably driving the industrial salt market. However, factors such as Stringent government regulations regarding pollution may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Source (Rock salt and Natural brine), Application (Chemical processing, Deicing, Water treatment, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the industrial salt market including  Cargill Inc., CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., Compass Minerals International Inc., Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd., Dominion Salt Ltd., Donald Brown Group, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Irish Salt Mining and Exploration Co. Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., KS Aktiengesellschaft, MITSUI and CO. LTD., Nobian, Rio Tinto Ltd., Salins Group, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Wilson Resources Ltd., and ZOUTMAN NV. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Salt Market 2023-2027
Industrial Salt Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers industrial salt such as magadi dry industrial salt for leather tanning, caustic, and chlorine production. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Industrial Salt Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Source

  • The rock salt segment is significant during the forecast period. The wide application in the deicing of roads, sidewalks, and others envisages the demand for the rock salt segment. Another use of rock salt includes its application in water treatment including to dissolve and purify drinking water. Also, it is used in agriculture to enhance soil drainage and as a mineral supplement in animal feed. Hence, such applications drive the growth of the rock salt segment of the industrial salt market during the forecast period.
  • The report includes other segments such as Application (Chemical processing, Deicing, Water treatment, and Others).

Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries such as India and China drive the demand for industrial salt because of the rapid industrial development. Furthermore, China is the world's biggest salt producer. Also, India exports its excess salt production to various countries. The countries include Japan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, South Korea, North Korea, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. Hence, owing to such factors, the industrial salt market in APAC is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.
  • The report further mentions details about other regions, which include North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Source

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

