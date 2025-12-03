Industrial Scientific Acquires Aeroqual

Acquisition bolsters portfolio of worker safety technology dedicated to ending death on the job

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Scientific, a division of Fortive Corporation, dedicated to ending death on the job, announced today it has acquired Aeroqual, a leader in real-time environmental monitoring, headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

This is a strategic move that accelerates Industrial Scientific's worker safety vision and bolsters its portfolio of safety sensing technology offerings.

"For more than 40 years, our mission has been to end death on the job," said Andreas Schmid, president at Industrial Scientific. "The addition of Aeroqual's expertise in real-time air quality monitoring is a natural extension of that mission. Together, we will provide customers with integrated tools and insights that make safety more seamless and deeply embedded in their workflows. This acquisition reflects our commitment to innovation - both through organic development and strategic partnerships. Together, we're building a future where every worker returns home safely."

Aeroqual is a global leader in real-time environmental monitoring hardware and software solutions, providing its customers with highly-accurate data gathering, deep reporting and analysis, and industry-leading service. The Aeroqual team is consistently recognized for its deep industry knowledge and long-standing relationships with customers – attributes that align perfectly with Industrial Scientific's long-term growth strategy.

About Industrial Scientific

Industrial Scientific Corporation is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For more than 40 years, Industrial Scientific has led the industry with a complete line of rugged and reliable gas detectors backed by real-time monitoring software, flexible connectivity options, managed maintenance services, and a trusted team of gas detection experts that ensure people around the world go home safely each night. For more information, visit www.indsci.com.

