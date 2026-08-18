Industrial Scientific Introduces Axen™ AX4 for Everyday Industrial Work

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Scientific, a global safety company providing industry-leading technologies for gas detection, hazard monitoring, and real-time air quality insights, has revealed Axen AX4™, a new, practical four-gas monitor designed to help organizations protect workers with dependable gas detection that is easy to deploy, use, and maintain.

Industrial Scientific's latest four-gas monitor delivers dependable, easy-to-use protection for contractors, rental fleets, and everyday industrial work.

Not every organization requires a highly connected gas detection program. Many contractors, rental providers, and industrial operations need reliable personal gas monitoring that keeps workers protected with only the essentials. Axen AX4 expands the Industrial Scientific portfolio to meet those needs while delivering the same trusted performance customers expect.

Built on proven Industrial Scientific technology, Axen AX4 is designed for everyday work. Simple operation, fast charging, and short lead-times help keep monitors in service and workers focused on the task at hand. With the simplicity of Axen AX4, organizations can quickly deploy monitors across contractor crews, rental fleets, shutdowns and turnarounds, and other daily industrial applications.

Ready for demanding industrial environments, Axen AX4 combines dependable four-gas detection with a bright, easy-to-read display and 24-hour battery life. Fast charging allows the device to reach a full charge in less than two hours, helping maximize instrument readiness.

With the launch of Axen AX4, Industrial Scientific also introduces Axen AX1, a single-gas monitor built with the same practical approach for applications where workers only need protection from a single atmospheric hazard. Together, the Axen family broadens Industrial Scientific's portfolio with dependable, easy-to-use monitoring solutions that give customers more flexibility to choose the right technology for the way they work.

"At Industrial Scientific, we recognize that every organization has different operational needs, but every worker deserves dependable protection," says Nick Pflugh, vice president, commercial, Industrial Scientific. "By giving customers more choice, we're making it easier for more workers to benefit from trusted Industrial Scientific technology while continuing to advance our mission to preserve human life."

Axen AX4 will be available soon. For more information, click here.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is a global safety company on a mission to end death on the job through connected technologies that help prevent exposure to workplace and environmental hazards. Our industry-leading products and services—including gas detection, real-time air quality monitoring, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics—provide organizations with unmatched visibility into safety and operational performance. For more than 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers worldwide automate critical safety workflows so people can go home safely each night. For more information, visit www.indsci.com.

SOURCE Industrial Scientific Corporation