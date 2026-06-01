iNet® Insights combines connected gas detection, fleet management, instant reporting, and real-time visibility into one platform designed specifically for your workflow.

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Scientific, a global leader and innovator in full-service gas detection and air monitoring programs that automate safety workflows, has launched iNet® Insights, delivering safety teams next-level visibility and data‑driven intelligence to strengthen workplace protection.

Industrial Scientific Launches iNet Insights to Help Safety Teams Respond Faster, Reduce Risk, and Stay Head of Incidents

The iNet platform is relied on by thousands of users to drive safety and productivity outcomes. Drawing directly from how those users work, iNet Insights was purpose-built to turn workflow intelligence into impact—combining an intuitive interface, powerful data engine, and actionable insights to take performance to the next level. This can help users experience up to a 40% reduction in gas detection reporting times and up to a 24% decrease in site incidents.

iNet Insights empowers users to identify trends earlier and act faster, with capabilities including intuitive, easy-to-read dashboards, enterprise-level reporting, worker-centric exposure data, and actionable analytics that drive informed decision-making.

Safety teams also benefit from iNet Insights by receiving enhanced real-time situational awareness and continuous visibility into worker locations and device status throughout the day. During an active incident, this live monitoring capability removes delays in understanding what's happening—and where—enabling faster, more informed response. By helping teams act in the moment, iNet Insights can reduce the time it takes to assist frontline workers, improving outcomes, strengthening safety performance, and giving safety managers greater confidence and control.

"iNet was an industry first, and iNet Insights is the next leap forward. Designed to be intuitive and easy-to-use, it brings customer workflows to life in a way that helps organizations make faster, more informed decisions every day," says Deepika Devarajan, vice president, product and technology, Industrial Scientific. "By bringing connected gas detection, fleet oversight, and real-time data into one seamless experience, we're delivering on our mission to end death on the job—while also helping teams drive productivity, simplify compliance, and respond faster in critical moments."

To learn more about the revamped iNet Insights, visit www.indsci.com/inet-insights

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is a global safety company on a mission to end death on the job through connected technologies that help prevent exposure to workplace and environmental hazards. Our industry-leading products and services—including gas detection, real-time air quality monitoring, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics—provide organizations with unmatched visibility into safety and operational performance. For more than 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers worldwide automate critical safety workflows so people can go home safely each night. For more information, visit www.indsci.com.

SOURCE Industrial Scientific Corporation