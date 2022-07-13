Industrial Sensor Market by Technology, Application, Share, Size, Growth, Demands, Revenue, Top Leaders and is expected to reach USD 42.89 billion by 2029

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Sensor Market study by "Data Bridge Market Research" provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Industrial Sensor Market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

All the studies carried out in the first class Industrial Sensor Market Report are based on large group sizes at global level. The report also gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. As this market research report is formulated by taking into account and thoroughly understanding specific requirements of the business, it results into an excellent outcome. This market report describes CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2022-2029 for the market. An outstanding Industrial Sensor Market report showcases all-embracing study about production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all the key regions across the world.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Industrial Sensor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, at a USD 20.6 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 42.89 billion by 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Industry 4.0 and automation rely heavily on industrial sensors. Industrial sensors provide excellent precision, low labour costs, lower energy use, and higher production. Industrial sensors in automation systems provide high precision, higher productivity, lower labor costs, and lower energy consumption. Furthermore, various government efforts, such as South Korea's 'Manufacturing Innovation 3.0' and Japan's 'Industry Value Chain Initiative,' encourage the use of robotics and smart factories.

Some of the major players operating in the Industrial Sensor Market are:

Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

Honeywell International Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated,

Panasonic Corporation,

STMicroelectronics,

First Sensor AG,

Siemens,

Amphenol Advanced Sensors,

Renesas Electronics Corporation,

Bosch Sensortec GmbH,

TE Connectivity,

OMEGA Engineering,

Sensirion AG Switzerland,

ams AG,

Microchip Technology Inc.

Recent Development

In May 2020, STMicroelectronics introduced the VL53L3CX, a multi-object range time-of-flight sensor for next-generation industrial and consumer electronics applications.

Get Latest Edition of Market Study Now @

Global Industrial Sensor Market Scope and Market Size

The Global Industrial Sensor Market is segmented on the basis of type, sensor type, technology and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Contact

Noncontact

Sensor Type

Level Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Flow Sensor, Position Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Force Sensor

Humidity and Moisture Sensor

Image Sensor

Gas Sensor

Technology

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Technology

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Technology

End User

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Energy and Power

Mining

Global Industrial Sensor Market Regional Analysis/Insights:-

The Industrial Sensor Market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, test type, package type, panel type, sample type, technology, condition, sample collection sites, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Industrial Sensor Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the industrial sensor market due to the sturdy occurrence presence of large number of manufacturing base in the advancing countries. Furthermore, the rise in the coal production will further boost the growth of the industrial sensor market in the region during the forecast period.

North America is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the industrial sensor market due to the rise in the investment in technology. Moreover, the growing adoption of the technology is further anticipated to propel the growth of the industrial sensor market in the region in the coming years.

Industrial Sensor Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the industrial sensor market in the forecast period are as follows:

Rise in the adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing

The industrial 4.0 revolution has already begun, and the advantages of implementing new disruptive technologies are becoming increasingly apparent in today's businesses which will further accelerate the growth market growth.

Rise in the adoption of wireless connectivity in manufacturing units

Sensors in industrial applications rely on wireless connection for the most part. The manufacturing facilities' battery-powered wireless sensors and nodes may readily scale to hundreds of sensing points per site which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Increase in the adoption of sensing technology in the process industry

In the process sector, industrial sensors are used to detect and report certain features relating to the safety, health, and security of equipment will further accelerate the growth of the industrial sensor market.

Opportunities

In addition, growing demand from automobile manufacturers to deliver enhanced safety and comfort for smart sensors is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the industrial sensor market in the coming years.

