Industrial Sensors Market is to grow by USD 12.5 billion from 2022 to 2027, the rise in demand for smart factories and IIoT to drive the growth- Technavio

The rise in demand for smart factories and IIoT is a key factor driving the market growth. Global demand for smart factories continues to grow, driven by the rise of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which integrates smart machinery, warehouses, industrial robots, and manufacturing facilities to Achieve company business goals and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial sensors market: Amkor Technology Inc., Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Motion Solutions, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TDK Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Industrial Sensors Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 8.32% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

An increase in real-time data monitoring for predictive analytics in industries is a major trend in the market.

Industries around the world are leveraging big data to improve operational efficiency, using IoT-connected smart devices to access data continuously from factory facilities.

Additionally, predictive analytics, backed by real-time data, is valuable for maintenance planning. It provides information about the status of equipment, allowing proactive failure prediction and avoiding unnecessary downtime.

Significant Challenge

Growing challenges in delivering high quality at low cost is a significant challenge hindering the market growth.

Systems engineers and developers are continually looking for ways to improve and diversify their industrial automation products.

In the growing industrial automation market, it is essential that industrial sensor suppliers provide easily customizable and cost-effective options.

Additionally, specialized sensors designed for specific industrial process control applications are technologically advanced and therefore cost more.

Keg Segments:

The process industries segment will contribute a major share of the market during the forecast period. It is increasingly common for sensors to be used in the main end-user sectors, such as oil and gas, food & beverage, pharmaceutical industry, health care, water and wastewater treatment, or electricity. Process industries use industrial sensors in terminal automation, storage management, control systems, and process equipment.

