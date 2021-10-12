Industrial Sensors Market Size to Increase by USD 21.26 Bn | Miniaturization of Industrial Sensors to drive growth | Technavio

Our full report highlights the upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the industrial sensors market growth.

Industrial Sensors Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the pressure industrial sensors segment in 2020. The strong, robust, precise, and easy-to-use nature of pressure sensors is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be maximum during the forecast period.

Industrial Sensors Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 44% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The thriving automotive and manufacturing sectors are contributing to the growth of the industrial sensors market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial sensors in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics NV.

Industrial Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 21.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Siemens AG, and STMicroelectronics NV. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

