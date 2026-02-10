Industrial Service Solutions Acquires MSHS Pacific Power Group

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Service Solutions (ISS) today announced it has acquired MSHS Pacific Power Group (MSHS PPG), an independent maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) specialist serving power generation, industrial, marine, and national security customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition adds 10+ additional locations nationwide and 450+ technical and support staff to ISS's nationwide service and support capabilities. MSHS PPG also brings 150+ OEM relationships including Rolls-Royce (MTU), Woodward, Volvo Penta, Napier, and Bergen, further expanding the Company's combustion engine service and packaging capabilities.

"The addition of MSHS Pacific Power Group brings an exceptional team with a strong reputation for supporting mission-critical power and propulsion systems," said Wade Stockstill, CEO of Industrial Service Solutions. "The acquisition adds new end markets while broadening our marine and power generation service offerings. We are also onboarding additional trained technical capacity while increasing our nationwide service footprint."

"For the MSHS Pacific Power Group team, this is a significant milestone," said David A. Santamaria, CEO of MSHS Pacific Power Group. "Together with ISS, we're expanding our ability to serve customers, invest in our people, and grow together. As one organization, we offer one of the most comprehensive suites of services and engineered solutions in North America for our power generation, industrial, marine, and national security customers."

About Industrial Service Solutions

Industrial Service Solutions provides nationwide field, shop, and supply services for a diverse set of industrial markets with breadth and depth in application knowledge and equipment expertise. With nationwide locations and more than 2,000 employees, ISS is uniquely positioned to deliver a service level equivalent to an OEM, but quicker and more cost-effective. The company manufactures, supplies, installs, integrates, and services critical-to-process equipment across rotating equipment and process equipment applications. Learn more at http://www.iss-na.com.

About MSHS Pacific Power Group

MSHS Pacific Power Group (MSHS PPG) specializes in servicing, designing, and selling power and propulsion systems for power generation, industrial, marine, and national security. For over 60 years, MSHS PPG has supported keeping lights on, ships moving, and critical facilities operating during emergencies. With full-service workshops in Alaska, California, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, and Washington, its technicians and engineers operate worldwide, providing flexible MRO services for power, propulsion, and control systems.

SOURCE Industrial Service Solutions