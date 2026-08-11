Industrial Service Solutions acquires Worldwide Diesel Power, expanding diesel engine and power generation service capabilities

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Service Solutions (ISS) has acquired Worldwide Diesel Power Inc., a Jacksonville, Florida-based diesel engine services company specializing in two-stroke and four-stroke engine overhauls, onsite machining, and workshop services for the marine, power generation, industrial, defense, and government markets.

The acquisition expands ISS's diesel engine service capabilities and strengthens its presence in the Southeast while enhancing its ability to support customers with mission-critical power generation, rotating equipment, and field service solutions nationwide.

Following the acquisition, MSHS Pacific Power Group, an Industrial Service Solutions Company, will support customers from the Jacksonville facility with an expanded team and enhanced service capabilities, while Worldwide Diesel Power will cease operations.

Founded in 1980, Worldwide Diesel Power has built a strong reputation for providing technically advanced engine repair and maintenance solutions. The company serves customers across a diverse range of industries where equipment reliability, performance, and uptime are essential.

"Worldwide Diesel Power brings more than four decades of diesel engine expertise, an outstanding reputation for quality, and a highly skilled team to Industrial Service Solutions," said Wade Stockstill, CEO of Industrial Service Solutions. "Their specialized capabilities in engine overhauls, in-situ machining, field service, and workshop repair services complement our growing power generation platform and strengthen our ability to support customers operating critical assets across the marine, industrial, defense, and government markets. We are excited to welcome Worldwide Diesel Power to the ISS family."

Worldwide Diesel Power operates from a 26,000-square-foot service facility in Jacksonville, Florida, providing comprehensive diesel engine overhaul, repair, machining, inspection, maintenance, and welding services. The company is equipped with specialized machines, tooling, and equipment to service cylinder heads, liners, pistons, fuel systems, and turbochargers. Its capabilities also include advanced in-situ machining services supported by dedicated field service machinery and equipment, enabling repairs and precision machining to be performed at customer sites.

These services are supported by an experienced team of field and shop service personnel with service expertise across the marine, power generation, industrial, defense, and government sectors.

As part of ISS, Worldwide Diesel Power will continue supporting its existing customer base while gaining access to ISS's national network of field service, engineering, rotating equipment, process equipment, and power generation resources.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Industrial Service Solutions (ISS) provides MRO-focused field, shop, and supply services for a diverse set of industrial markets. The company's regional service centers are fully equipped to repair, overhaul, and maintain process equipment, rotating equipment, and power generation systems across a wide range of brands and applications. ISS also provides engineering, manufacturing, and nationwide field services. For more information, visit https://iss-na.com.

SOURCE Industrial Service Solutions