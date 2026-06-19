MSHS Pacific Power Group Awarded Major U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command Contract

HOUSTON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSHS Pacific Power Group, an Industrial Service Solutions Company, announced the award of a U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command (MSC) multiple-awardee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide global diesel engine parts and services supporting the MSC fleet.

Industrial Service Solutions Acquires MSHS Pacific Power Group

The contract, with a shared ceiling of up to $759 million, covers maintenance, repair, overhaul, and parts supply for diesel engines across a wide range of government vessels, including submarine tenders, hospital ships, and fleet replenishment oilers. Work will be performed worldwide through June 3, 2031, with task and delivery orders issued competitively among awardees.

"This award marks an important milestone for MSHS Pacific Power Group and reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality service to support U.S. Navy operations worldwide," said Pete Jacobs, President of MSHS Pacific Power Group. "By leveraging our global service capabilities and technical expertise, we are well-positioned to enhance fleet readiness and build on our strong, long-term partnership with Military Sealift Command."

The contract establishes MSHS Pacific Power Group as a key participant in MSC's sustainment ecosystem, providing a platform for scalable growth and expanded support across the U.S. Navy's maritime operations.

About Industrial Service Solutions

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, ISS provides MRO-focused field, shop, and supply services for a diverse set of industrial markets. The Company's regional shops are fully equipped to repair, overhaul, and maintain all process and rotating equipment types, brands, and applications. ISS also provides design, manufacturing, and nationwide field services with in-house engineering support. For more information, please visit: https://iss-na.com.

SOURCE Industrial Service Solutions