ISS Appoints Doug Schwedland CCO

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Industrial Service Solutions

Mar 19, 2026, 11:30 ET

HOUSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Service Solutions has appointed Doug Schwedland as its Chief Commercial Officer. Reporting to the CEO, Schwedland brings more than 30 years of business development experience to the Houston-based industrial service and equipment provider.

"Doug has a proven track record of market development and opportunity growth in the marine and power generation industries," said Wade Stockstill, Industrial Service Solutions CEO. "His strategic vision and team-building skill will play a key role in the success of our strategic growth initiatives."

Industrial Service Solutions manufactures, supplies, installs, integrates and services critical power generation, rotating and process equipment for a broad set of industrial markets. ISS is the largest independent supply and service provider in the United States, with more than 2,200 employees in 60+ strategic locations nationwide.

SOURCE Industrial Service Solutions

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