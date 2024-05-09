Industrial Service Solutions completes Ohio rotating services acquisition

HOUSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Service Solutions (ISS) has acquired full ownership of Electric Motor Technologies, LLC (EMT), an electromechanical service provider supporting industrial and commercial operations throughout southern Ohio.

The acquisition will enhance ISS service offerings in the region, making its full range of rotating equipment, process equipment, and inspection services available to EMT's clients. Current EMT leadership, employees, and the company's three Cincinnati, Ohio facilities will continue operations under the May 1, 2024 agreement.

motor repair facility

"This acquisition represents a growth opportunity for both companies," said Wade Stockstill, CEO of Industrial Service Solutions. "The current owner of Electric Motor Technologies will continue his successful track record, while helping expand the reach of Industrial Service Solutions' full complement of industrial equipment and services into a major industrial market."

EMT offers expedited turnaround for industrial motor and servo repair needs, maintaining two shifts at its facilities to deliver true expedited service.

"Electric Motor Technologies is a rapidly growing company committed to serving our clients and our employees," said Ryan York, President of EMT. "This deal will enhance the services our clients trust and create new growth opportunities, while our staff benefits by joining Industrial Service Solutions' national-scale organization."

Industrial Service Solutions maximizes process-critical uptime, delivering technology, insights and expertise to keep industry moving. The company is America's largest independent provider of rotating equipment, process equipment, and inspection services to manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, energy, transportation, maritime, aerospace, and defense industries. Learn more at http://www.iss-na.com.

Media Contact:

Cameron Wallace, Vice President of Marketing

888-384-2111

[email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Service Solutions