Industrial Services Market size to increase by USD 14.58 billion from 2023 to 2028, Wide range of industrial services applications boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial services market is expected to grow by USD 14.58 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (engineering and consulting, installation and commissioning, and operational improvement and maintenance), end-user (oil and gas, chemicals, aerospace, automotive, food and beverages, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Services Market 2024-2028

The wide range of industrial services applications drives the market growth. Industrial services offer a wide range of applications, such as programmable logic controllers, distributed control systems, human-machine interfaces, manufacturing execution systems, as well as industrial robotics applications, to end-users. Moreover, these services help in enhancing various aspects of of the manufacturing facility which drives the market growth.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial services market: AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Bilfinger SE, Eaton Corp. Plc, EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intech Environmental Ltd., John Wood Group PLC, Leadec Holding BV and Co. KG, Metso Outotec Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAMSON AG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, USES Group, Worley, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Industrial Services Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.67% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Delegation of ancillary tasks allows industries to focus on core competencies is a primary trend in the market.

Industrial services such as engineering and consulting services offer support to different complex projects across industries.

Moreover, this helps end-user industries in assigning their enterprise resources to core tasks for enhanced operational efficiency.

Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

Lack of end-to-end quality and process control hinders the market growth.

One of the significant challenges that hinder global industrial services market growth is the lack of end-to-end processes and quality control while delegating critical business processes and tasks to industrial services providers.

Moreover, end-users fear losing sight of business processes and control across the value chain with the deployment of industrial services.

Hence, such factors hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Key Segments:

The market growth of the engineering and consulting segment is significant during the forecast period. The engineering and consulting segment enables end-users such as the automotive industry to improve the efficiency and quality of products and services, as well as develop the necessary infrastructure that allows the running of manufacturing processes efficiently. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample Report

Industrial Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 14.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Bilfinger SE, Eaton Corp. Plc, EMCOR Group Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intech Environmental Ltd., John Wood Group PLC, Leadec Holding BV and Co. KG, Metso Outotec Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAMSON AG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, USES Group, Worley, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

