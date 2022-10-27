Industrial Sewing Machines Market Size to Grow by USD 1.1 Bn, Global Industrial Machinery Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial sewing machines market is categorized as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, includes companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market 2022-2026

The industrial sewing machines market size is set to grow by USD 1.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period. The expansion of the automotive industry is driving the global industrial sewing machines market growth. The high price of industrial sewing machines is a challenge to market growth.

Industrial Sewing Machines Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

Because of the presence of many small- and large-sized vendors worldwide, the industrial sewing machines market is highly fragmented. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Competition is prevalent between small and medium-sized vendors in the market, and the market is characterized by the need for automated industrial sewing machines. In addition, productivity, energy consumption, performance, reliability, and cost are critical competitive factors in the market.

Industrial Sewing Machines Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Raised: The raised segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Raised sewing machines are used to produce chain stitches and lock stitches, which makes the pre-sewn assembly easier.



Cylinder Bed



Flat Bed



Post Bed



Others

Application

Apparel



Non-apparel

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the expansion of the automotive industry. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the industrial sewing machines market in APAC.

and are the key countries for the industrial sewing machines market in APAC.

North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Industrial Sewing Machines Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the industrial sewing machines market include AMF Reece CR, s.r.o., BERNINA International AG, Brother Industries Ltd., Feiyue Group, Husqvarna AB, Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., Juki Corp., Janome Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Merrow Sewing Machine Co., Seiko Sewing Machine Co., Ltd., Rimoldi and CF S.r.l., SVP Singer Holdings Inc., Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd., Usha International Ltd., Tacony Corp., Yamato Sewing Machine Mfg Co. Ltd., and Zoje Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas :

Industrial Sewing Machines Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial sewing machines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the industrial sewing machines market and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial sewing machines market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial sewing machines market vendors

Industrial Sewing Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMF Reece CR, s.r.o., BERNINA International AG, Brother Industries Ltd., Feiyue Group, Husqvarna AB, Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., Janome Corp., Juki Corp., Merrow Sewing Machine Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rimoldi and CF S.r.l., Seiko Sewing Machine Co., Ltd., Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd., SVP Singer Holdings Inc., Tacony Corp., Usha International Ltd., Yamato Sewing Machine Mfg Co. Ltd., and Zoje Sewing Machine Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Raised - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Raised - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Raised - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Raised - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Raised - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cylinder bed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Cylinder bed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Cylinder bed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Cylinder bed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cylinder bed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Flat bed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Flat bed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Flat bed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Flat bed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Flat bed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Post bed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Post bed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Post bed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Post bed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Post bed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Non-apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Non-apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Non-apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Non-apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Non-apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AMF Reece CR, s.r.o.

Exhibit 115: AMF Reece CR, s.r.o. - Overview



Exhibit 116: AMF Reece CR, s.r.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AMF Reece CR, s.r.o. - Key offerings

11.4 BERNINA International AG

Exhibit 118: BERNINA International AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: BERNINA International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: BERNINA International AG - Key offerings

11.5 Brother Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Brother Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Brother Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Brother Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Brother Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Brother Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 Husqvarna AB

Exhibit 126: Husqvarna AB - Overview



Exhibit 127: Husqvarna AB - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Husqvarna AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Husqvarna AB - Segment focus

11.7 Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Janome Corp.

Exhibit 133: Janome Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Janome Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Janome Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Janome Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Juki Corp.

Exhibit 137: Juki Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Juki Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Juki Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Juki Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Juki Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 142: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 SVP Singer Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 150: SVP Singer Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: SVP Singer Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: SVP Singer Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

