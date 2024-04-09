Industrial Sonomechanics Publishes Groundbreaking Pharmacokinetic Study of Two Delta-8 THC Nanoemulsions

MIAMI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Sonomechanics® (ISM) has recently completed a groundbreaking pre-clinical pharmacokinetic study, comparing two orally administered Delta-8 THC nanoemulsions (liquid and powdered) with a Delta-8 THC solution in MCT oil. The results demonstrate considerable advantages of nanoemulsions produced with ISM's ultrasonic equipment and NanoStabilizers® , and are detailed in a recent publication . This marks the industry's first pre-clinical study of Delta-8 THC nanoemulsions.

Study Aims and Design:

For years, ISM's ultrasonic equipment and NanoStabilizers® have enabled companies around the world to produce their own water-soluble liquid and powdered nano-formulations that are infused into beverages, edibles, and tablets, and significantly improve absorption profiles of the incorporated bioactive ingredients.

The main pharmacokinetic parameter of interest for most bioactives (cannabinoids, alkaloids, terpenes, etc.) is the rate of absorption into the bloodstream, characterized as the "onset time", "time to maximum bloodstream concentration", and/or "average bloodstream concentration over a time window of interest".

This study was aimed at evaluating the rate of oral absorption of Delta-8 THC formulated as two nanoemulsions: translucent liquid (made with NanoStabilizer®-LT) and powdered (made with NanoStabilizer®-LSO), and as an MCT oil solution. The study parameters were optimized for the rate of absorption evaluation, rather than other, less consequential parameters (absolute bioavailability, food effects, etc.).

Results: Nanoemulsions Very Significantly Outperform MCT Oil Solution

During the most important first hour after administration, NanoStabilizer®-LT and -LSO-based nanoemulsions provided 15.6x and 18.8x greater absorption of Delta-8 THC , respectively, than the MCT oil solution.

provided and greater absorption of , respectively, than the MCT oil solution. Both nanoemulsions enabled a much more rapid onset time and a much shorter time to maximum bloodstream concentration (~5 min and <1 hour, respectively) than the MCT oil solution (~1 hour and 6 hours, respectively).

Conclusions:

Delta-8 THC nanoemulsions made with ISM's technology provide an almost immediate onset time and considerably greater absorption within time windows of interest.

made with ISM's technology provide an almost immediate and considerably within time windows of interest. ISM's nanoemulsions of bioactives (cannabinoids, alkaloids, terpenes, etc.) are potentially advantageous for creating fast-acting infused products, such as beverages, edibles, water-soluble powder mixes, tablets, and many others.

ISM is a U.S.-based R&D, equipment design & manufacturing, and process consulting firm specializing in high-intensity ultrasonic technology for the production of nano-formulations.

Contact: 1.786.233.9255 or [email protected].

SOURCE Industrial Sonomechanics