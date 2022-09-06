Industrial Starch Market Records a CAGR of 5.7% With 34% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

Industrial Starch Market Segmentation Highlights

Application

Food And Beverage: The industrial starch market share growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The food and beverage sector exhibits a high demand for industrial starch as it is derived from bio-based sources such as corn, potato, maize, tapioca, wheat, plant roots, and stems. Increasing awareness and preference for bio-based products lead to a rise in demand for industrial starch. Compared with other application segments, the food and beverage segment will exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Feed



Pharmaceuticals



Cardboard And Corrugating



Others

Geography

North America : 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for industrial starch in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The abundance of native starch will facilitate the industrial starch market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Industrial Starch Market Vendor Analysis

The industrial starch market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expansions, collaborations, and new product launches to compete in the market. This statistical study of the industrial starch market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The industrial starch market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Industrial Starch Market Players are:

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd.

and Food Pvt. Ltd. Anora Group Plc

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Beneo GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Chemstar Products Co.

Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A.

Emsland Starke GmbH

Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd

Kent Corp.

Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd.

PT Budi Starch and Sweetener Tbk

and Sweetener Tbk Roquette Freres SA

Tate and Lyle Plc

TEREOS PASTICIPATIONS SAS

The report also covers the following areas:

Industrial Starch Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial starch market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial starch market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial starch market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial starch market vendors

Industrial Starch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 31.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd., Anora Group Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Cargill Inc., Chemstar Products Co., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd, Kent Corp., Manildra Flour Mills Pty. Ltd., PT Budi Starch and Sweetener Tbk, Roquette Freres SA, Tate and Lyle Plc, and TEREOS PASTICIPATIONS SAS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

