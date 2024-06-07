Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market size is set to grow by USD 275.3 million from 2024-2028, Increased automation in industrial facilities to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial thermostatic control valves market size is estimated to grow by USD 275.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.27% during the forecast period. Increased automation in industrial facilities is driving market growth, with a trend towards emerging demand for smart industrial thermostatic control valves. However, fluctuating raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Albert Richter GmbH and Co. KG, AMOT Controls Corp., Armstrong International Inc., BOLA spol s.r.o., Cole Parmer, Danfoss AS, Dover Corp., Dwyer Instruments Inc., Fluid Power Energy, Fushiman Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huegli Tech AG LTD., Metrex Valve Corp., Micromax Pty Ltd., Relevant Solutions LLC, Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd., ThermOmegaTech Inc., Thermoreg International Ltd., Watts Water Technologies Inc., and ZIMCO Instrumentation Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global industrial thermostatic control valves market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Oil and gas industry, Water and wastewater treatment industry, Power industry, and Others), Type (Pneumatic thermostatic control valves and Electric thermostatic control valves), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Albert Richter GmbH and Co. KG, AMOT Controls Corp., Armstrong International Inc., BOLA spol s.r.o., Cole Parmer, Danfoss AS, Dover Corp., Dwyer Instruments Inc., Fluid Power Energy, Fushiman Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huegli Tech AG LTD., Metrex Valve Corp., Micromax Pty Ltd., Relevant Solutions LLC, Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd., ThermOmegaTech Inc., Thermoreg International Ltd., Watts Water Technologies Inc., and ZIMCO Instrumentation Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The industrial thermostatic control valves market is experiencing growth due to diagnostics and smart technology. Smart valves monitor process variables and facilitate real-time data transfer, simplifying repair and maintenance. They also reduce manpower needs and decrease the risk of leaks. Additionally, smart valves contribute to controlling emissions, making them a valuable investment for industrial processes.

The Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for temperature control systems in various industries. Power, Metals, and Nuclear sectors are major consumers of these valves. Valves play a crucial role in processes such as production, procurement, and treatment.

Valves are used to regulate temperature in processes like heating, cooling, and sterilization. The use of advanced materials like stainless steel and ceramics ensures durability and resistance to harsh industrial conditions. The market is driven by factors such as increasing energy efficiency and stringent regulations. The market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years. Valves are an essential component in maintaining optimal temperature levels, ensuring the smooth functioning of industrial processes.

Market Challenges

The industrial thermostatic control valves market faces challenges due to volatile raw material costs, primarily from materials like stainless steel and nickel. Small and medium-sized manufacturers struggle to keep up with price instability, potentially losing market share to larger vendors. High raw material prices may be passed on to consumers or reduce manufacturer profits, negatively impacting market growth during the forecast period.

The Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves market faces several challenges. These include the need for cost-effective solutions, as well as the requirement for high precision and reliability. Additionally, there is a growing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability in industrial processes. This necessitates the use of advanced technologies, such as digitalization and automation, in the design and production of thermostatic control valves.

Furthermore, the global market for these valves is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. This requires companies to differentiate themselves through innovation and quality. Lastly, regulatory compliance is a major challenge, with various standards and regulations governing the design, manufacturing, and use of thermostatic control valves in different industries.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Oil and gas industry

1.2 Water and wastewater treatment industry

1.3 Power industry

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Pneumatic thermostatic control valves

2.2 Electric thermostatic control valves Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Oil and gas industry- The oil and gas industry's downturn due to low crude oil prices led to plant downsizing and bankruptcy of over 60 producers in North America. Regulations on emissions reduction and operational safety in Europe and America drive demand for thermostatic control valves. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant industry decline in 2020 but rebounded in 2021, ensuring continued growth in the industrial thermostatic control valves market. Repair and replacement activities remain a significant revenue source despite low investment in new projects.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves market plays a significant role in various industries, including the nuclear power sector, chemicals, and fossil power plants. These valves are essential components in maintaining operational efficiencies by regulating process variables such as flow rate and pressure at set points. Inflation and investment activity in energy security have driven the demand for advanced control valves, including metrex valves and Dwyer Instruments' offerings.

Nuclear power plants and LNG facilities rely on these valves for automation and malfunction prevention, ensuring complex work processes run smoothly. Leak detection and periodic overhauls are crucial aspects of valve maintenance, which can lead to substantial losses if not addressed promptly. New technologies and work processes continue to evolve, enhancing the performance and reliability of industrial thermostatic control valves.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves market encompasses a wide range of products designed to maintain desired temperatures in various industrial processes. These valves utilize advanced technologies such as pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic actuation to regulate temperature flows. The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy efficiency and process optimization in industries.

Valves with features like automatic temperature control, pressure compensation, and fail-safe mechanisms are gaining popularity. Materials used in the production of these valves include stainless steel, brass, and bronze. Applications span across diverse sectors including power generation, HVAC, oil and gas, and chemical processing. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for temperature control systems in these industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Oil And Gas Industry



Water And Wastewater Treatment Industry



Power Industry



Others

Type

Pneumatic Thermostatic Control Valves



Electric Thermostatic Control Valves

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

