Industrial Transceivers Market to Reach $3.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industrial Transceivers Market by Technology (Single-Mode Industrial Transceivers, Multi-Mode Industrial Transceivers), by Application (Telecommunication and Data Processing , Automation, Power Management and Smart Grid, Electric Vehicles, Renewable Energy, Lighting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global industrial transceivers industry was valued at $1.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $3.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, increase in number of smart city projects, surge in the adoption of industrial transceivers in the telecommunication industry, rapid expansion of IT infrastructure and IT-based solution, growing trend toward high-speed network transmission, the rise in the number of data centers, automated business processes, reliance on cutting-edge, and next-generation technologies drive the global industrial transceivers market. However, high implementation cost and lack of standardized communication protocols associated with industrial transceivers hinder the global market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of 5G technology will present new growth opportunities for the global industrial transceivers market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 outbreak had a mixed impact on the industrial transceivers market. On one hand, the demand for some types of industrial transceivers, especially those used for remote monitoring and control of industrial operations, was increased. This is due to the need for increased automation and remote working capabilities in response to the pandemic.

On the other hand, the epidemic caused disruptions in the global supply chains, resulting in shortages of raw materials and components required for producing industrial transceivers. This factor led to delayed product launches and increased prices for existing products.

The single-mode segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

In terms of technology, the single-mode segment contributed to the largest share of around two-thirds of the global industrial transceivers market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance in 2021. Also, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.14% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of segment is attributed to rising demand for high-speed internet, advancements in fiber optic technology, growing adoption of cloud computing expansion of data centers, growing investment in 5G networks, and increasing demand from emerging economies. The report also discusses multi-mode industrial transceivers segment.

The telecommunication and data processing segment to achieve the highest revenue during the forecast period

By application, the telecommunication and data processing segment grabbed the highest share of nearly one-third of the overall industrial transceivers market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance in 2031. The growth of segment is driven by the increasing adoption of automation and smart manufacturing, growing demand for wireless communication, and need for real-time monitoring and control of industrial processes. Moreover, the lighting segment is expected to witness a fastest CAGR of 10.32% from 2022 to 2031. Advancements in lighting technology are driving innovation in the industrial transceiver market, which has led to the development of more compact and lightweight transceivers that can be used in a wide range of industrial applications. The report also analyzes automation, power management and smart grid, electric vehicles, and renewable energy segments.

Asia-Pacific to achieve the largest revenue and growth by 2031

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global industrial transceivers market and is projected to maintain its dominance in 2031. Also, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to rising industrialization and rapid urbanization, resulting in increased power consumption in various industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and transportation. Also, increasing investment in 4G and 5G networks by telecom companies drives the growth of the segment. The report also discusses North America, Europe, and LAMEA regions.

Leading Market Players

Cisco Systems Inc.

Renesas Electronics

CTC Union Technologies Co.,Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Finisar Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

ams technologies ag

Fujitsu Ltd.

Senra Tech

The report analyzes these key players of the global industrial transceivers market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

