Industrial Truck Association Elects Crown Equipment's Senior Vice President, Jim Mozer as Chair of the Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Truck Association (ITA), the leading trade organization representing industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers in North America, today announced the election of Jim Mozer, Senior Vice President at Crown Equipment Corporation, as Chair of its Board of Directors. Mozer began his term on January 1, 2026.

Mozer brings nearly four decades of leadership experience in the industrial products and material handling sectors, with a distinguished track record spanning engineering, sales, marketing and global business operations. In his current role at Crown Equipment, Mozer oversees international sales, marketing strategy and business operations across the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, helping guide one of the industry's most respected organizations through continued growth and innovation.

As an ITA leader and advocate, Mozer has been deeply engaged with the association's mission and governance for several years. He previously served as Chair of National Forklift Safety Day, where he played a key role in advancing industry-wide collaboration on safety education and awareness. His election as Chair reflects ITA's continued commitment to experienced, forward-thinking leadership that understands both the technical and commercial realities facing the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim Mozer as Chair of ITA's Board of Directors," said Brian Feehan, President of the Industrial Truck Association. "Jim's depth of experience and strategic mindset make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the Board. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to deliver value to our members while promoting safety, innovation and regulatory clarity across the industry."

During his term, Mozer will help guide ITA's priorities for 2026, including promoting safety through ITA's National Forklift Safety Day, scheduled for June 9, 2026. He will also lead ITA's delegation at the 26th Alliance of Industrial Truck Organizations (A.I.T.O.) meeting, which will be held in conjunction with ITA's annual meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, from September 23–26, 2026. In addition, Mozer will work closely with ITA leadership on advocacy efforts related to evolving regulatory and trade policies, as well as emerging technologies, such as automation and artificial intelligence within the material handling sector.

"I am honored to serve as Chair of the ITA Board during such an important and transformative time for our industry," said Mozer. "ITA plays a critical role in bringing together manufacturers, suppliers and stakeholders to address shared challenges. I look forward to working with the Board, ITA staff and our members to advance safety, foster innovation, and ensure our industry continues to support economic growth and supply chain resilience."

Mozer holds a Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Wright State University. Prior to joining Crown Equipment, he spent many years at Emerson Climate Technologies, where he held a series of senior leadership roles with increasing global responsibility.

About the Industrial Truck Association (ITA): For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit www.indtrk.org.

