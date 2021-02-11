Industrial UPS Market Size is 4228.9 Million by 2026 at CAGR 7.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial UPS Market is Segmented by Type (AC Industrial UPS, DC Industrial UPS), by Application (Petroleum Industry, Chemical Industry, Electric Power Industry, Light Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Power Supplies Category.

The global Industrial UPS market size is projected to reach USD 4228.9 Million by 2026, from USD 2585.5 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of industrial UPS market size are the increasing need for continuous power supply to avoid halting of crucial operations and data loss in a wide array of industries.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF INDUSTRIAL UPS MARKET SIZE

In the automotive industry and other manufacturing industries, the growing automation process is expected to propel market demand for Industrial UPS. All automated systems could benefit from being supported by a UPS solution as it helps avoid costly downtime.

The technological advancements in lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries are anticipated to fuel the industrial UPS market size. UPSs built with Li-ion batteries take up just about one-third or less of the space. A smaller footprint means decreased cooling requirements as well as weight reduction of around two-thirds. This ensures that industries have more flexibility in terms of where the systems are mounted and can also prevent expensive changes to the construction.

The UPS market size continues to grow due to increasing demand from diverse sectors such as IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS); banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); government, manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy. Furthermore, the growing demand for high-end UPS is anticipated to emanate from increasing installations in industrial configurations of high-end electronic equipment and machinery. Growing IT/ITES sector penetration in the many countries' Tier-II cities is also expected to fuel the demand for industrial UPS systems in the coming years.

INDUSTRIAL UPS MARKET SHARE

Applications of the Industrial UPS are concentrated on Petroleum Industry, Chemical Industry, Electric Power Industry, with a total 83.45 percent market share in 2015. Based on type, the AC Industrial UPS has held the largest industrial UPS market share of about 64.09% in 2015 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, APAC will give market vendors many growth opportunities. Government industrial development policies would have a direct effect on the growth of the industrial uninterruptible power supply market in this area. The main markets for industrial uninterruptible power supply in APAC are China and Japan.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE INDUSTRIAL UPS MARKET

For suppliers to differentiate themselves and continue to improve their value propositions for industrial end-users and OEMs, the challenge in the industrial UPS marketplace is for them. This is particularly important because the market is extremely competitive, and demand is expected to grow as the advantages of industrial UPSs for different applications are increasingly recognized by users. In order to strengthen and expand their respective market positions and footprints, suppliers will need well-planned strategies.

Despite the presence of heavy competition, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about the industrial UPS market.

The top three companies in the industrial UPS market are EATON, Emerson, and Schneider-Electric. EATON dominated the market with a 19.36% revenue share, followed by Emerson with an 18.61% revenue share and Schneider-Electric with an 18.38% revenue share in 2015.

INDUSTRIAL UPS MARKET SEGMENTS

Industrial UPS Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial UPS Breakdown Data by Application

Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Electric Power Industry

Light Industry.

