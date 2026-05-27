Industrial Valve Market to Reach US$ 107.3 Bn by 2033 Expands Amid Energy Infrastructure Growth and Smart Automation Adoption | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial valve market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$ 78.2 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 107.3 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.6% in the coming years. This expansion is supported by rising investments in energy infrastructure, increasing industrial automation, and growing demand for reliable flow-control systems across critical operations. Industrial valves play a central role in managing pressure, isolating flow, and ensuring operational safety in pipelines, processing plants, and power facilities.

Expansion of Oil and Gas and Energy Infrastructure Drives Demand

The worldwide expansion of oil and gas infrastructure and energy transition projects continues to create strong demand for industrial valves. Governments and energy companies are investing heavily in LNG terminals, refinery modernization, cross-country pipelines, and offshore production facilities to strengthen energy security and diversify supply networks. For instance, Asia-Pacific infrastructure investments are estimated at over US$ 1.7 trillion annually through 2030, creating substantial opportunities for valve deployment across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

Industrial valves are essential in controlling fluid movement, maintaining pressure stability, and ensuring operational safety across extraction, transportation, and refining systems. Ball valves, gate valves, butterfly valves, and check valves are extensively used in high-pressure environments where operational reliability is critical. The expansion of LNG production capacity and deepwater exploration projects further boosts demand for cryogenic and extreme-duty valve technologies.

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Energy infrastructure spending increased significantly across North America, the Middle East, and Asia, supporting new valve installations and aftermarket replacement demand. Manufacturers are responding with advanced designs featuring improved sealing technologies, corrosion resistance, and enhanced lifecycle performance for harsh operating conditions.

Beyond conventional oil and gas applications, renewable energy projects such as hydrogen processing, geothermal systems, and carbon capture facilities are also contributing to market growth. In regions such as Asia Pacific, industrialization and urban expansion continue accelerating infrastructure deployment, with China and India leading investments in pipelines, petrochemical facilities, and industrial processing plants.

Key Highlights

The global industrial valve market is projected to grow from US$ 78.2 billion in 2026 to US$ 107.3 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Cast steel dominates the material segment with approximately 49% market share, driven by high-pressure industrial applications and superior durability across harsh operating environments.

Oil and gas remains the leading end-use industry, accounting for nearly 33% of global demand, supported by LNG expansion, refinery upgrades, and pipeline infrastructure investments.

Asia Pacific commands around 39% of global market share, fueled by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and manufacturing expansion across China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Accelerating Automation and Smart Manufacturing Adoption

Industrial automation and Industry 4.0 transformation represent another major growth driver for the industrial valve market. Manufacturing facilities and process industries worldwide are increasingly adopting connected systems, automated production lines, and intelligent monitoring technologies to improve efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance operational reliability.

Industrial valves play a critical role in automated facilities, supporting real-time flow regulation, pressure management, and process optimization across chemical plants, power stations, water treatment facilities, and advanced manufacturing environments. The global industrial automation sector continued expanding strongly last year, driving demand for smart valves equipped with sensors, remote monitoring capabilities, and IoT connectivity. For example, chemical processing plants use automated valve systems for precise flow control, while water treatment facilities deploy connected valves to optimize distribution and reduce operational losses.

Advancements in intelligent valve technology now enable predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, and real-time performance analytics. These capabilities help operators identify wear patterns, prevent equipment failure, and minimize downtime. Smart valve integration also improves energy efficiency and environmental compliance by optimizing fluid control and reducing leakage.

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Key Highlight: A. O. Smith to Acquire Leonard Valve Company in 2026

A major development in the industrial valve market was the announcement that A. O. Smith Corporation signed an agreement to acquire Leonard Valve Company from Bessemer Investors LLC. Leonard Valve is recognized for its expertise in thermostatic mixing valves and water temperature control solutions used in commercial and institutional applications.

The acquisition is intended to strengthen A. O. Smith's position in the North American commercial water treatment and boiler market. Leonard Valve's product portfolio complements A. O. Smith's existing offerings, particularly in healthcare, education, and hospitality sectors where temperature control and safety are critical.

According to the announcement, Leonard Valve generated approximately US$55 million in sales in 2025. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Cranston, Rhode Island, and employs around 130 people.

O. Smith stated that Leonard Valve's established brand reputation and distribution network align with its long-term strategy of expanding its portfolio of premium water technology products and solutions. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions.

This acquisition reflects the growing consolidation trend in the industrial valve and water technology sectors, where companies are expanding capabilities through strategic acquisitions to strengthen market reach and broaden specialized product offerings.

Segmentation Insights: Cast Steel Dominates Industrial Applications While Bronze Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Material Segment

Cast steel valve construction holds approximately 49% of the market share, making it the leading material segment due to its superior strength, durability, and ability to withstand high-pressure and high-temperature industrial environments. Industries including oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation, and water treatment widely prefer cast steel valves for their reliability and cost-effective performance across demanding operations. Bronze valve construction represents the fastest-growing material segment, projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033. Growth is driven by excellent corrosion resistance, marine environment suitability, and rising deployment in coastal infrastructure and advanced chemical processing facilities. Increasing focus on long-life, low-maintenance valve systems further supports bronze material adoption across specialized industrial applications.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads Global Industrial Valve Demand While North America Advances Through Smart Infrastructure Investments

Asia Pacific dominates the industrial valve market, accounting for around 39% of market share, supported by rapid industrialization, large-scale infrastructure investment, and expanding manufacturing capacity. China leads regional demand with extensive investments in transportation infrastructure, petrochemical processing, and industrial automation. India's natural gas pipeline expansion and industrial modernization initiatives further strengthen regional growth momentum.

North America maintains approximately 30% of global market share, driven by its mature oil and gas infrastructure, advanced water treatment systems, and strong adoption of automation technologies. The United States dominates the regional market through extensive refinery operations, shale gas production, and ongoing pipeline modernization projects. Canada's energy sector and mining operations also contribute to steady valve demand.

Europe continues to show stable growth supported by stringent environmental regulations, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strong investments in renewable energy and industrial modernization. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom remain key markets for premium valve technologies and digitally integrated systems.

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Market Segmentation

By Valve Type

Gate Parallel Wedge

Globe Tee Angle Wye

Ball Trunnion Floating Threaded Series

Butterfly High Performance Lined Triple Offset

Plug Lined Lubricated Non-Lubricated

Check Dual Plate Piston Lift Spring Loaded Swing Check Tilting Check Y Pattern T Pattern

Safety Relief Spring Loaded Pilot Operated

Other Customized

By Material Type

Cast Steel

Brass

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Bronze

Other Alloys

By Function

Manual

Automatic

By End-user

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Power Plants

Paper & Pulp

Other Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Flowserve Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Crane Company, SLB, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, and IMI plc.

Flowserve expanded its market presence through the Velan and MOGAS acquisitions, strengthening severe-service capabilities and aftermarket service offerings.

Emerson focuses on automation-driven valve solutions, integrating IoT connectivity and predictive maintenance technologies across industrial applications.

SLB leverages its extensive oilfield infrastructure network to strengthen demand for advanced pressure-control and flow-management solutions.

KSB expands its presence in emerging markets through localized manufacturing and energy-efficient product development.

IMI plc emphasizes innovation in digitally enabled valve technologies supporting industrial automation and environmental compliance.

Business strategies across the market increasingly focus on digital integration, smart monitoring capabilities, strategic acquisitions, and expansion into high-growth infrastructure sectors.

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