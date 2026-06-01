Industrial Valve Market worth $147.19 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Valve Market is projected to reach USD 147.19 billion by 2032 from USD 108.36 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Industrial Valve Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Industrial Valve Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2025 Market Size: USD 108.36 billion

USD 108.36 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 147.19 billion

USD 147.19 billion CAGR (2025–2032): 5.2%

Industrial Valve Market Trends & Insights:

The industrial valve market is expected to grow steadily as industries increase investments in oil & gas production, pipeline infrastructure development, chemical processing, power generation, and water & wastewater treatment systems. Demand is driven by the need for reliable flow control, pressure regulation, isolation, safety relief, and process efficiency across critical industrial operations. Product innovation, the development of automation-compatible valve systems, advanced severe-service valve designs, and strategic growth initiatives by leading companies such as Emerson, SLB, Flowserve, IMI plc, and Neway Valve are key drivers propelling sustained market expansion.

By valve type, in 2025, linear valves held a larger market share (61%) than rotary valves as linear valves are widely used in throttling, pressure control, safety, and flow regulation applications.

By safety valve type, spring safety valves are likely to hold the largest market share due to their wide use in boilers, pipelines, refineries, reactors, storage tanks, and power plants. Rupture disc valves are likely to record the highest growth rate, supported by rising demand for fast-acting pressure relief in critical and high-pressure industrial applications.

By valve size, 1" to 6" valves are expected to capture the largest market share of 33% in 2032.

By function, on-off valves are likely to dominate the market in 2032, supported by isolation and shut-off demand.

By end-use industry, the water & wastewater treatment segment is expected to display the highest CAGR during 2026–2032. Oil & gas, energy & power, and chemical industries also remain major demand contributors.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 35.1% in 2025, and it is also likely to record the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period owing to the industrial expansion, energy projects, chemical processing, and water infrastructure developments.

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The key factor propelling the growth of the industrial valve market is the increasing demand for reliable flow control, isolation, pressure regulation, pressure relief, and backflow prevention applications across industries such as oil & gas, energy & power, water & wastewater treatment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, metals & mining, and semiconductors. Organizations are increasingly deploying industrial valves to ensure safe fluid handling, process efficiency, equipment protection, and regulatory compliance across pipelines, refineries, power plants, chemical processing units, water treatment systems, and manufacturing facilities. Furthermore, the integration of actuated valves, smart valve monitoring, automated control systems, and advanced materials is adding significant value by improving operational safety, reducing downtime, and enhancing system reliability. The growing demand for corrosion-resistant, high-pressure, and severe-service valves is also accelerating adoption. Additionally, investments in water infrastructure, energy projects, industrial automation, and plant modernization continue to strengthen the steady growth of the global industrial valve market.

Based on valve type, linear valves to be fastest-growing segment in industrial valve market during forecast period.

The linear valve segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, supported by increasing demand for accurate flow regulation, pressure control, shut-off, and safety applications across process industries. Linear valves, such as globe valves, gate valves, check valves, diaphragm valves, and safety valves, are widely used in oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, water & wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, and industrial processing. Their suitability for high-pressure, high-temperature, and critical flow-control applications is expected to support stronger growth during the forecast period.

1" to 6" segment to account for largest share of industrial valve market, by valve size, throughout forecast period.

Valves with sizes ranging from 1" to 6" are expected to account for the largest share of the industrial valve market due to their broad use in industrial pipelines, process control systems, plant utilities, water treatment facilities, and manufacturing operations. These valves are suitable for medium-flow applications and are widely adopted across the oil & gas, chemicals, water & wastewater treatment, energy & power, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals industries. The growth of the market for 1" to 6" valves is also supported by its ease of installation, compatibility with multiple valve types, and suitability across different pressure and fluid handling conditions.

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Asia Pacific to account for largest market share throughout forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial valve industry during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, energy infrastructure development, chemical processing expansion, and rising investments in water & wastewater treatment. The market in this region is driven by countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian economies, which are witnessing strong demand for valves across refineries, power plants, pipelines, treatment plants, and manufacturing facilities.

From a qualitative perspective, Asia Pacific benefits from large-scale infrastructure projects, expanding industrial production, growing urbanization, and increasing focus on process automation and plant safety. Demand for valves used in flow control, pressure regulation, isolation, backflow prevention, and emergency shutdown applications continues to rise across oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, and water infrastructure. This strong industrial base positions Asia Pacific as the leading regional market for industrial valves.

Key Players

The industrial valve companies includes many major Tier I and Tier II players. Emerson Electric Co. (US), SLB (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), IMI plc (UK), Neway Valve (China), Crane Co. (US), KITZ Corporation (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Spirax Group (UK), Watts Water Technologies (US), Bray International (US), and CIRCOR International (US) are among the key players.

These players have a strong market presence across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. They compete through broad valve portfolios, automation capabilities, severe-service valve solutions, regional expansion, aftermarket services, and product innovation across rotary, linear, and safety valves; actuators; valve bodies; and control valve systems.

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