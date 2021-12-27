Industrial Valves and Actuators Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.31% from 2020 to 2025 | Industry Trends and Forecast | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Share in Industrial Machinery Sector is expected to increase by USD 13.27 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 4.31%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial valves and actuators.

Vendor Insights-

The industrial valves and actuators market is fragmented and is expected to provide a favorable growth environment to new and existing players in the coming years

ABB Ltd.- The company offers a range of valve and actuators such as PME 120, RHD 250, RHD 500 and others.

Danfoss AS- The company offers motorised controls and valves that improves temperature control and reliability while increasing the energy efficiency of the system.

Emerson Electric Co.- The company offers valves, actuators and regulators that control valves under the Bettis brand name.

Regional Market Outlook

The industrial valves and actuators market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial valves and actuators in APAC.

Rising populations and high rates of urbanization have stressed water and wastewater infrastructure in APAC. As freshwater resources are depleting, potable water requirements have become imperative over the past few years. APAC has a dearth of water infrastructure, particularly in the wastewater treatment sector. As a result, governments in APAC have stressed the development of infrastructure facilities to improve the state of the water and wastewater treatment industry. It is expected that the wastewater treatment industry in APAC will record momentous growth during the forecast period, which will drive the market demand for valves and actuators.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Driver:

Increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities:

Modernizing plant facilities to incorporate automation has become an essential aspect of any manufacturing process. Modern equipment and control technologies ensure that all activities and sub-processes are streamlined, efficient, and faster. The emerging trends in automation are expected to shape the competitive landscape of the global industrial sector. Manufacturers today are allocating a reasonable share of their annual budgets behind technologies that can modernize the manufacturing setup, yielding faster and better returns in the future. During the forecast period, it is expected that industrial valves and actuators will form an integral part of the process industries primarily due to a wide range of applications, the simplicity of use, cost, and energy-efficient properties.

Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Trend:

Evolution of valve diagnostics:

Control valves have increasingly become an essential part of modern automation requirements in industries that use advanced diagnostic techniques and technologies. The final control element can directly impact the operational performance of a manufacturing facility regarding profitability, plant efficiency, safety, and quality. Valve diagnostics have eased the responsibility handled and carried out by maintenance teams and process control personnel in monitoring valve performance and receiving actionable information. It also helps in identifying planned maintenance requirements and accurate diagnose of valves, resulting in an improved process output with minimum delay in operations. The advent of microprocessor-based valve positioning systems and the integration of information related to valves with supervisory systems have enabled real-time tracking and monitoring of industrial valves. Online valve diagnostics can greatly enhance the process integrity and assist personnel in anticipating, detecting, and addressing future problems. It allows data generated from sensors and other digital valve positioners (DVPs) to be assimilated, analyzed, and presented to the end-user, eliminating complex calculations and analyses that need to be carried out. These factors increase the sales of industrial valves and actuators.

