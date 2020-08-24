Industrial Valves Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 107,356.7 Million by 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The major factors that are expected to increase the growth of industrial valves market size include, growing demand for pharmaceutical valves due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising emphasis on the growth of smart cities, growing need for connected networks for the maintenance and monitoring of industrial equipment and increasing demand for the establishment of new nuclear power plants and the reconstruction of existing ones.

The global industrial valves market size is expected to reach USD 107,356.7 Million in 2027, from USD 86,202.7 Million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the widely used valves in the industries are globe valves, butterfly valves, ball valves, gate valves, plug valves, pinch valves, diaphragm valves, and check valves.

COVID EFFECTS ON MAJOR END-USER INDUSTRIES:

Oil & gas is one of the key industries that utilize a valve. The oil & gas sector has been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with oil prices crashing like never before. Major oil companies run out of storage space for produced oil, and demand is on a downward trend.

The water & wastewater treatment and energy & power industries sectors are also facing a decline in demand for the industrial valve. There is a limitation on foreign trades to take precautionary measures for public health and safety due to the closure of international borders, non-operational distribution networks, and various government regulations. Nevertheless, due to the increase in people's desire for a healthier and safer lifestyle, there is expected to be a growing emphasis on hygiene and sanitation.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE INDUSTRIAL VALVES MARKET SIZE

Growth in the adoption of diagnostics technology in smart industrial valves to track process variables like upstream & downstream stem pressure location, temperature, and the flow rate is expected to fuel the growth of industrial valve market size during the forecast period.

Advancement in smart valves with an optimized embedded processor and subsea oil & gas network capabilities has improved device stability and sensitivity and is expected to be a high-impact rendering engine.

It is expected that an increase in pipeline installations and the development of unconventional oil & gas applications in the downstream sector would generate substantial growth for the industrial valve market size. Furthermore, the increasing automation popularity in process manufacturing has contributed to the growing demand for automatic control valves.

Coronavirus outbreak has left people more concerned about clean water and sanitation. The disposal of sewage and wastewater is one of the basic utilities, and therefore the plants are operating for all public services. Investments in the development of water treatment plants are thus projected to drive the growth of the industrial valve industry.

Furthermore, the increasing demand from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreaks is, in turn, expected to increase the industrial valve market size. Industrial valves play a significant role in the manufacture of different types of medical devices, and many major players in the industry have taken the opportunity to counter the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The emoting of coal use and the shutdown of traditional coal-fired plants are some factors that may hinder the growth of industrial valve market size. Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials will reduce the technology's usage and adoption. In addition, adherence to stringent government regulations for conventional power plants can also hamper growth in the industry.

INDUSTRIAL VALVES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The on-off / isolation valves hold the largest industrial valve market share in 2025, due to their ability to meet strict shut-off criteria across different industries. The on-off / isolation valves are one of the most important and essential elements of modern society. The on-off / isolation valves are used in practically all manufacturing processes and every energy generation and supply network.

In 2019, industrial steel valves held the largest market share. The rising demand for high-quality industrial valves in food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and metals & mining industries to mitigate the contamination threat currently drives demand for industrial steel valves.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest industrial valve market share. North America is a major industrial valve market, with some of the largest multinational companies in the world, including Emerson (US), Cameron-Schlumberger (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), Crane Co. (US). One of the key factors driving the North American market is the growing R&D activities in the area related to the use of actuators in the valves for automation and the rising demand for safety applications. Increasing demand for industrial valves in North America is increasing the need to import industrial valves from other countries, thereby driving the market growth.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL VALVES MARKET SEGMENTS

BY MATERIAL TYPE

Cast Iron

Steel

Alloy-Based

Others

BY VALVE TYPE

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves

Gate Valves

Globe Valves

Plug Valves

Check Valves

Diaphragm Valves

BY APPLICATION

Oil & Power

Water & Wastewater

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Others

KEY PLAYERS

AVK Holding A/S

Avcon Controls Private Limited

Schlumberger Limited

Crane Co.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

Forbes Marshall

IMI plc

Metso Corporation

The Weir Group plc

