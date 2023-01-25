Industrial vibration sensor market: Driven by growing need for workplace safety - Technavio

Jan 25, 2023, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial vibration sensor market size is forecast to increase by USD 3321.4 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.95%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing need for workplace safety, growing popularity of sensing technology, and growing need for intelligent and compact vibration sensors.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., CEC Vibration Products, Electro Sensors Inc., Hansford Sensors Ltd., Hofmann Mess und Auswuchttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, ifm electronic GmbH, Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK, Monitran Ltd., Montronix GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., PCB Piezotronics Inc., ROGA Instruments, Safran SA, Schaeffler AG, Sensonics Ltd., StrainSense Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by end-user (process industries and discrete industries), product (acceleration sensor, displacement sensor, velocity sensor, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)
- The market growth in the process industries segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes the oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and power industries. The use of industrial vibration sensors is high in these industries. The need to enhance functions such as asset management and compliance is increasing the demand for industrial vibration sensors in process industries. Also, the rising adoption of automation in manufacturing processes is fostering the growth of the segment.
What are the key data covered in this industrial vibration sensor market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial vibration sensor market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the industrial vibration sensor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the Industrial vibration sensor market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial vibration sensor market vendors
Industrial Vibration Sensor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
176
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3321.4 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.65
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., CEC Vibration Products, Electro Sensors Inc., Hansford Sensors Ltd., Hofmann Mess und Auswuchttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, ifm electronic GmbH, Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK, Monitran Ltd., Montronix GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., PCB Piezotronics Inc., ROGA Instruments, Safran SA, Schaeffler AG, Sensonics Ltd., StrainSense Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global industrial vibration sensor market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial vibration sensor market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Process industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Process industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Discrete industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Discrete industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Acceleration sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Acceleration sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Acceleration sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Acceleration sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Acceleration sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Displacement sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Displacement sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Displacement sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Displacement sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Displacement sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Velocity sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Velocity sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Velocity sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Velocity sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Velocity sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AB SKF
- Exhibit 116: AB SKF - Overview
- Exhibit 117: AB SKF - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: AB SKF - Key news
- Exhibit 119: AB SKF - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: AB SKF - Segment focus
- 12.4 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Analog Devices Inc.
- Exhibit 125: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Hansford Sensors Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: Hansford Sensors Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Hansford Sensors Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Hansford Sensors Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 ifm electronic GmbH
- Exhibit 132: ifm electronic GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 133: ifm electronic GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: ifm electronic GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.8 Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK
- Exhibit 135: Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK - Key offerings
- 12.9 Monitran Ltd.
- Exhibit 138: Monitran Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Monitran Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Monitran Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Montronix GmbH
- Exhibit 141: Montronix GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Montronix GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Montronix GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.11 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 144: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.12 OMRON Corp.
- Exhibit 149: OMRON Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: OMRON Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: OMRON Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 152: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 PCB Piezotronics Inc.
- Exhibit 154: PCB Piezotronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: PCB Piezotronics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: PCB Piezotronics Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Safran SA
- Exhibit 157: Safran SA - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Safran SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Safran SA - Key news
- Exhibit 160: Safran SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Safran SA - Segment focus
- 12.15 Schaeffler AG
- Exhibit 162: Schaeffler AG - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Schaeffler AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus
- 12.16 Sensonics Ltd.
- Exhibit 166: Sensonics Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Sensonics Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 168: Sensonics Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Exhibit 169: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 170: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 171: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 172: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Research methodology
- Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 178: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations
