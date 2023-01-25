Industrial vibration sensor market: Driven by growing need for workplace safety - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial vibration sensor market size is forecast to increase by USD 3321.4 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.95%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing need for workplace safety, growing popularity of sensing technology, and growing need for intelligent and compact vibration sensors.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., CEC Vibration Products, Electro Sensors Inc., Hansford Sensors Ltd., Hofmann Mess und Auswuchttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, ifm electronic GmbH, Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK, Monitran Ltd., Montronix GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., PCB Piezotronics Inc., ROGA Instruments, Safran SA, Schaeffler AG, Sensonics Ltd., StrainSense Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd.

To get detailed insights about the vendor landscape, buy the report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by end-user (process industries and discrete industries), product (acceleration sensor, displacement sensor, velocity sensor, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the process industries segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes the oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and power industries. The use of industrial vibration sensors is high in these industries. The need to enhance functions such as asset management and compliance is increasing the demand for industrial vibration sensors in process industries. Also, the rising adoption of automation in manufacturing processes is fostering the growth of the segment.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this industrial vibration sensor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial vibration sensor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial vibration sensor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Industrial vibration sensor market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial vibration sensor market vendors

Related Reports:

The vibrating conveyor market size is expected to increase by USD 352.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%. The population growth resulting in augmented demand for commodities is notably driving the vibrating conveyors market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with conveyors may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%. The population growth resulting in augmented demand for commodities is notably driving the vibrating conveyors market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with conveyors may impede the market growth. The FEA market in industrial machinery market size is expected to grow by USD 475.96 million during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The growing demand for analysis software is notably driving the finite element analysis market in industrial machinery market growth. The high cost of FEA software is the major challenge impeding the finite element analysis market in industrial machinery market growth.

Industrial Vibration Sensor Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3321.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., CEC Vibration Products, Electro Sensors Inc., Hansford Sensors Ltd., Hofmann Mess und Auswuchttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, ifm electronic GmbH, Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK, Monitran Ltd., Montronix GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., PCB Piezotronics Inc., ROGA Instruments, Safran SA, Schaeffler AG, Sensonics Ltd., StrainSense Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global industrial vibration sensor market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global industrial vibration sensor market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Process industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Process industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Discrete industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Discrete industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Acceleration sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Acceleration sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Acceleration sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Acceleration sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Acceleration sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Displacement sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Displacement sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Displacement sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Displacement sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Displacement sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Velocity sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Velocity sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Velocity sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Velocity sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Velocity sensor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB SKF

Exhibit 116: AB SKF - Overview



Exhibit 117: AB SKF - Business segments



Exhibit 118: AB SKF - Key news



Exhibit 119: AB SKF - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: AB SKF - Segment focus

12.4 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 125: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Hansford Sensors Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Hansford Sensors Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Hansford Sensors Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Hansford Sensors Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 ifm electronic GmbH

Exhibit 132: ifm electronic GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 133: ifm electronic GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: ifm electronic GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK

Exhibit 135: Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK - Overview



Exhibit 136: Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK - Key offerings

12.9 Monitran Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Monitran Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Monitran Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Monitran Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Montronix GmbH

Exhibit 141: Montronix GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 142: Montronix GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Montronix GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 149: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 PCB Piezotronics Inc.

Exhibit 154: PCB Piezotronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: PCB Piezotronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: PCB Piezotronics Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Safran SA

Exhibit 157: Safran SA - Overview



Exhibit 158: Safran SA - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Safran SA - Key news



Exhibit 160: Safran SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Safran SA - Segment focus

12.15 Schaeffler AG

Exhibit 162: Schaeffler AG - Overview



Exhibit 163: Schaeffler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus

12.16 Sensonics Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Sensonics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Sensonics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Sensonics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 169: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio