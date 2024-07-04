Industrial Vibration Sensor Market size is set to grow by USD 4.11 billion from 2024-2028, Growing need for workplace safety boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial vibration sensor market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.11 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.96% during the forecast period. Growing need for workplace safety is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing innovation in vibration sensors. However, availability of other vibration measuring devices poses a challenge. Key market players include AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., CEC Vibration Products, Electro Sensors Inc., Hansford Sensors Ltd., Hofmann Mess und Auswuchttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, ifm electronic gmbh, Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK, Monitran Ltd., Montronix GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., PCB Piezotronics Inc., ROGA Instruments, Safran SA, Schaeffler AG, Sensonics Ltd., StrainSense Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd..

Global industrial vibration sensor market 2024-2028

Industrial Vibration Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.96% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4113.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., CEC Vibration Products, Electro Sensors Inc., Hansford Sensors Ltd., Hofmann Mess und Auswuchttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, ifm electronic gmbh, Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK, Monitran Ltd., Montronix GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., PCB Piezotronics Inc., ROGA Instruments, Safran SA, Schaeffler AG, Sensonics Ltd., StrainSense Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Market Driver

The industrial vibration sensor market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of sensing technology in various industries. Advanced sensors, such as vibration sensors, are becoming more efficient and capable, thanks to developments in electronic technology. These sensors play a crucial role in research and development and production automation. For instance, standalone vibration sensors for reciprocating compressors have evolved from RMS vibration transmitters to shock monitoring sensors, providing valuable data and ensuring proper machine functioning. These advances enable plant managers to enhance efficiency and drive market growth.

The Industrial Vibration Sensor market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for predictive maintenance in various industries. These sensors play a crucial role in detecting anomalies in machinery, enabling early identification of potential issues. Markets for Calibration, Production, and Maintenance are key sectors driving the demand for vibration sensors. Technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are enhancing the capabilities of these sensors, making them more accurate and efficient. The market for Vibration Sensors is expected to continue its upward trend, with an increasing focus on cost-effective and reliable solutions.

Market Challenges

• The industrial vibration sensor market faces competition from alternative vibration measuring devices and software. Sensor tags, vibration recorders, vibration meters, and vibration measurement systems are affordable options for monitoring and analyzing machine vibration levels. Their availability on e-commerce platforms increases their accessibility, potentially reducing the demand for industrial vibration sensors. This trend may impact the revenue growth of industrial vibration sensor manufacturers during the forecast period.

• The Industrial Vibration Sensor market faces several challenges. Markets for Predictions, Insights, and Projections require accurate and reliable data. Sensors must be able to detect and measure vibrations in various environments, including Outlook, Forecasts, and Reports. Sensors must also be able to withstand harsh conditions, such as those found in Growth and Devolution. Strategy and Tactics are essential for selecting the right sensors for specific applications. Uses include Monitoring, Intelligence, and Analysis. Key players offer various technologies, such as Accelerometers and Piezoelectric sensors. Challenges include ensuring Usability, Sensitivity, and Durability. Sensors must also be able to integrate with other systems, such as those for Sensing and Control. Overall, the Industrial Vibration Sensor market requires continuous innovation to meet the demands of various industries.

Segment Overview

This industrial vibration sensor market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Process industries

1.2 Discrete industries Product 2.1 Acceleration sensor

2.2 Displacement sensor

2.3 Velocity sensor

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Process industries- The industrial vibration sensor market is experiencing growth in process industries, including oil and gas, power, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals. Vibration sensors enhance production and quality control, ensure minimal environmental impact, and enable remote monitoring and predictive maintenance. In the oil and gas sector, the digital oilfield revolution and IIoT adoption are driving growth. The power industry is deploying vibration sensors to reduce power losses and monitor renewable energy sources. In the food and beverage industry, vibration sensors promote product quality, prevent equipment malfunctions, and enhance packaging control. Overall, industrial vibration sensors improve asset management, compliance, and operational efficiency.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Vibration Sensor Market encompasses various types of sensors, including Accelerometers, Piezoelectric Sensors, and MEMS Sensors, used for monitoring machinery health in industries such as Manufacturing Sector, Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Oil and Gas, and others. These sensors play a crucial role in Condition Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance, enabling End Users to identify potential issues before they escalate into major failures. Wireless Sensors offer added benefits of remote monitoring and real-time data analysis, enhancing operational efficiency and productivity. The market for Industrial Vibration Sensors is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for reliable and accurate machinery health monitoring systems.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Vibration Sensor Market encompasses sensors designed to measure and monitor mechanical vibrations in industrial settings. These sensors play a crucial role in predictive maintenance, machine health assessment, and process optimization. Technologies such as piezoelectric, accelerometers, and vibration transducers are commonly used in industrial vibration sensors. Conditions like temperature, humidity, and contamination can impact sensor performance. Sensors are typically compact, rugged, and able to withstand harsh environments. Applications include monitoring rotating machinery, structural health assessment, and process control. Analytics and AI are increasingly used to interpret sensor data and provide actionable insights.

