Industrial Vibration Sensor Market to grow by USD 3.32 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing need for intelligent and compact vibration sensors to drive growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

18 Jan, 2024, 04:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial vibration sensor market is set to grow by USD 3.32 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.95%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. The growing need for intelligent and compact vibration sensors is a key factor driving market growth. Micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) possess high sensitivity to diverse stimuli, making them valuable in portable devices and small sensor systems for human-machine interface (HMI) devices in artificial intelligence. 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2023-2027

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Free Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • End-user 
    • Process Industries
    • Discrete Industries
  • Product 
    • Acceleration Sensor
    • Displacement Sensor
    • Velocity Sensor
    • Others
  • Geography 
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • Middle East And Africa
    • South America

The process industries segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.  Oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and power industries are the main sectors covered by these processes. In the process sector, vibration sensors are comparatively more widespread because they have a greater number of subprocesses and crucial situations involved.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the industrial vibration sensor market

Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies of the industrial vibration sensor market in l4 industry include AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., CEC Vibration Products, Electro Sensors Inc., Hansford Sensors Ltd., Hofmann Mess und Auswuchttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, ifm electronic GmbH, Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK, Monitran Ltd., Montronix GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., PCB Piezotronics Inc., ROGA Instruments, Safran SA, Schaeffler AG, Sensonics Ltd., StrainSense Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market players must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial vibration sensor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The Industrial Vibration Sensor Market, integral to machine health monitoring and predictive maintenance, faces multifaceted challenges. Accelerometers, piezoelectric, velocity, and displacement sensors are crucial in sectors like oil and gas, manufacturing, and aerospace. However, integrating these sensors with IoT and IIoT for smart factories, particularly for condition monitoring in HVAC systems and railway monitoring, demands advanced sensor calibration services and addressing environmental impacts. MEMS technology and wireless vibration sensors add complexity in areas like seismic and high-temperature sensing. The need for robust vibration analysis software, 4-20mA output sensors, and compatibility with existing industrial automation systems further complicates the landscape. Additionally, the market is pressured by global demand dynamics, supply chain fluctuations, and varying regional market analyses (e.g., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific). Industrial Internet of Things integration poses unique challenges in asset management. Moreover, manufacturers like Honeywell, Bosch, and SKF must navigate market growth trends and provide accurate market forecasts and projections, all while ensuring their products meet the rigorous demands of the oil and gas industry, aerospace industry, and other key sectors. Environmental considerations and the evolution towards smart factories also influence market direction.

Major Trend

The emergence of fiber optic sensors is a major trend in the market. 

Significant Challenge

Lack of awareness and adherence to regulations is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies in the industrial vibration sensor market - Download the Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes 

Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial vibration sensor market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the industrial vibration sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the industrial vibration sensor market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial vibration sensor market companies

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Subscribe now 

Related Reports

The global pressure sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.12 billion, at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2023 and 2028. 

The Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market size is forecast to increase by USD 864.67 million, at a CAGR of 9.74% between 2023 and 2028. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market to grow by USD 6.85 billion from 2022 to 2027, Europe is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period- Technavio

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market to grow by USD 6.85 billion from 2022 to 2027, Europe is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period- Technavio

The automotive rear-seat infotainment market is estimated to grow by USD 6.85 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is...
Dental Sutures Market to grow by USD 102.95 million from 2022 to 2027, Rising early detection of periodontal diseases to drive market growth - Technavio

Dental Sutures Market to grow by USD 102.95 million from 2022 to 2027, Rising early detection of periodontal diseases to drive market growth - Technavio

The dental sutures market is estimated to grow by USD 102.95 million at a CAGR of 6.72% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio. Dental Sutures ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.