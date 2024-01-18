Industrial Vibration Sensor Market to grow by USD 3.32 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing need for intelligent and compact vibration sensors to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial vibration sensor market is set to grow by USD 3.32 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.95%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. The growing need for intelligent and compact vibration sensors is a key factor driving market growth. Micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS) possess high sensitivity to diverse stimuli, making them valuable in portable devices and small sensor systems for human-machine interface (HMI) devices in artificial intelligence.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Process Industries



Discrete Industries

Product

Acceleration Sensor



Displacement Sensor



Velocity Sensor



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The process industries segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and power industries are the main sectors covered by these processes. In the process sector, vibration sensors are comparatively more widespread because they have a greater number of subprocesses and crucial situations involved.

Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies of the industrial vibration sensor market in l4 industry include AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., CEC Vibration Products, Electro Sensors Inc., Hansford Sensors Ltd., Hofmann Mess und Auswuchttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, ifm electronic GmbH, Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK, Monitran Ltd., Montronix GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., PCB Piezotronics Inc., ROGA Instruments, Safran SA, Schaeffler AG, Sensonics Ltd., StrainSense Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market players must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial vibration sensor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The Industrial Vibration Sensor Market, integral to machine health monitoring and predictive maintenance, faces multifaceted challenges. Accelerometers, piezoelectric, velocity, and displacement sensors are crucial in sectors like oil and gas, manufacturing, and aerospace. However, integrating these sensors with IoT and IIoT for smart factories, particularly for condition monitoring in HVAC systems and railway monitoring, demands advanced sensor calibration services and addressing environmental impacts. MEMS technology and wireless vibration sensors add complexity in areas like seismic and high-temperature sensing. The need for robust vibration analysis software, 4-20mA output sensors, and compatibility with existing industrial automation systems further complicates the landscape. Additionally, the market is pressured by global demand dynamics, supply chain fluctuations, and varying regional market analyses (e.g., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific). Industrial Internet of Things integration poses unique challenges in asset management. Moreover, manufacturers like Honeywell, Bosch, and SKF must navigate market growth trends and provide accurate market forecasts and projections, all while ensuring their products meet the rigorous demands of the oil and gas industry, aerospace industry, and other key sectors. Environmental considerations and the evolution towards smart factories also influence market direction.

Major Trend

The emergence of fiber optic sensors is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge

Lack of awareness and adherence to regulations is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial vibration sensor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial vibration sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial vibration sensor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial vibration sensor market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

