Industrial Waste Management - Global Outlook, 2026

Global Industrial Waste Management market accounted for $1,130.9 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,755.2 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.4%.



A scarcity of land for waste disposal and focus on energy and resource recovery is impelling the market growth. However, low sustainability in waste management and low importance towards waste management are restricting market growth. In addition, the rise in the purchase of recyclable products is providing opportunities for market growth.



Industrial waste refers to the waste produced by industrial activity which comprises of any material which is unusable throughout a manufacturing process of factories, mills, industries and mining activities. It is the process of giving solid wastes and deals with a variety of solutions for recycling items that don't fit trash. Some of the solid wastes are municipal, agricultural and special like healthcare, sewage sludge. Waste management is an assortment, shipping, and clearance of garbage, sewage, and other waste products.



Amongst Services, Incinerators are used for incineration of solid waste. Incineration is a waste treatment process that consists of combustion of organic waste materials into ash, flue gas and heat. By geography, Asia Pacific is the emergence of the region as a manufacturing hub has intensified the need for the adoption of dedicated approaches for industrial waste disposal.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Industrial Waste Management Market, By Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Incineration

5.3 Landfill

5.4 Collection

5.5 Recycling



6 Global Industrial Waste Management Market, By Waste Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Manufacturing waste

6.3 Energy waste

6.4 Agriculture waste

6.5 Nuclear Waste

6.6 Power Plant Waste

6.7 Oil & Gas Waste

6.8 Construction & Demolition Waste

6.9 Chemical waste

6.10 Mining Waste

6.11 Other Waste Types



7 Global Industrial Waste Management Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-hazardous

7.3 Hazardous



8 Global Industrial Waste Management Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical

8.3 Aerospace and Defence

8.4 Pulp and Paper

8.5 Food & Beverage

8.6 Electronics

8.7 Biotechnology

8.8 Automobile

8.9 Other End Users



9 Global Industrial Waste Management Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Clean Harbors, Inc

11.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation

11.3 Enviroserv Waste Management (Pty) Ltd.

11.4 Republic Services Inc.

11.5 Remondis AG & Co. Kg

11.6 Stericycle Inc.

11.7 Suez Environnement Sa

11.8 Summit Equipment, Inc.

11.9 Veolia Environnement

11.10 Waste Management Inc.

11.11 Aeration Industries

11.12 Copex S.A.

11.13 Daiseki Co., Ltd

11.14 DEMON GmbH

11.15 Vac-Tron Equipment LLC

11.16 Superior Water Screen Company, Inc

11.17 UNTHA shredding technology GmbH

11.18 Ecolo Odor Control Technologies

11.19 WeatherSolve Structures Inc.

11.20 Eco Waste Solutions

11.21 Reclay Group



