Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market in Europe | Technavio Expects the Market to Grow almost $ 7 Bn during 2021-2025

The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing industrial waste.

The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe analysis includes service and type segments. This study identifies the increasing use of data analytics in waste management operations as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial waste recycling and services market growth in Europe during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe covers the following areas:

Industrial Waste Recycling And Services Market Sizing

Industrial Waste Recycling And Services Market Forecast

Industrial Waste Recycling And Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Biffa Plc

Fortum Oyj

Kuusakoski Group Oy

Marius Pedersen a.s.

a.s. Norsk Gjenvinning Norge AS

Ragn-Sells Group

REMONDIS SE and Co. KG

Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc.

SUEZ SA

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Collection service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Recycling service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Incineration service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Landfill service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Market Segmentation by Waste type

Market segments

Comparison by Waste type

Construction waste - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mining and quarrying waste - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing waste - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy waste - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Waste type

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

