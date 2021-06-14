Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market | $ 6.32 billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Participants:

Dow Inc.

Dow Inc. offers industrial wastewater treatment equipment for applications including power, water, and telecommunications.

Ecolab Inc.

Ecolab Inc. offers industrial wastewater programs, products, equipment, and services.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. offers industrial wastewater treatment equipment under the Sewage Treatment Solutions line.

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented as below:

End-user

Manufacturing



Energy



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market is driven by the increase in world energy demand. In addition, stringent environmental regulations are expected to trigger the industrial wastewater treatment equipment market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

