Industrial Wastewater Treatment Global Market to 2028: Technological Advancements and Innovations in Wastewater Treatment Bolster Growth

The global industrial wastewater treatment market is anticipated to develop rapidly in the forecast period, 2023-2028.



Industrial wastewater is water discarded, which is dissolved and suspended in water, usually during the industrial manufacturing process. To protect the wastage of water, there is the development of industrial wastewater treatment, which involves the methods and processes used to treat waters contaminated by industrial or commercial activities prior to its release into the environment or reuse.



Moreover, the world is facing a clean water quality crisis because of rapid population growth, urbanization, fluctuations in land use, industrialization, and inefficient water usage. Consequently, to control the water crisis, there is a development of industrial wastewater management techniques.



The discharge and disposal of industrial wastewater can be categorized as:

Uncontrolled discharges to the environment.

Controlled (licensed) discharges to the watercourses, possibly after pre-treatment.

Illegal discharges to sewerage systems.

Controlled discharges to sewerage systems under agreement or license, possibly with pre-treatment.

Wastewater collected by tanker for treatment and disposal elsewhere.

Increasing government regulations in favor of wastewater treatment



Population and economic growth have led to an exponential increase in demand for water resources, with 36% of the world's population being in water-scarce areas. Therefore, the government is highly focused on reusing wastewater from industries and manufacturing plants.

Technological advancements and innovations in wastewater treatment



Many firms are aiming to recycle wastewater generated from production activities for production or non-production purposes.



Some of the examples are:

J&J reduced water use by 35% by reusing water as coolant

L'Oreal uses up to 50% of treated wastewater for cleaning equipment.

PepsiCo Foundation provides access to safe water to 44 million people as of 2019 and targets reaching 100 million people by 2030.

In Pakistan , nestle SA installed three water filtration units in public places.

The food and Beverage industry contribute to a high CAGR. The food and beverage industry has a high CAGR contribution to the treatment of industrial wastewater. With the growing world population, there is a constant need for water in food production and irrigation.

Eventually, water reuse plays an essential role in overcoming these challenges and helps maintain economic growth. However, due to fluctuations in BOD and pH in wastes from fruits, vegetables, and meat products, the components of food and beverage wastewater are difficult to predict.

These high pollutant loads increase treatment costs and demand a large storage volume in the treatment system. Moreover, changes in conditions caused by load shocks, temperature changes, increased manufacturing, wash water surges, operation malfunction, and limited equalization capability present constant challenges to wastewater treatment plants at food and beverage manufacturing facilities.



The High-Cost Required for Setting Up Treatment Plants



High costs are required for setting up treatment plants. Wastewater treatment requires excessive sludge production, large energy, and high operational costs. Moreover, it demands specialized knowledge and abilities.

Company Profiles

Veolia

Xylem

Ecolab

3M

DuPont

Pentair

United Utilities Group PLC

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

SUEZ group

GFL Environmental Inc

Market Segmentation



by Equipment:

Ultrafiltration systems

Vacuum evaporation and distillation

Reverse osmosis systems

Paper bed filters

Solid bowl centrifuges

Tramp oil separators

Vacuum filters

Others

by Industry:

Poultry & Agriculture

Breweries

Pulp and Paper

Iron and Steel

Mines and Quarries

Food and Beverages

Others

by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

China

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

