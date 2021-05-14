Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market to be Worth $77.6 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% From 2020- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Activated Sludge, Clarification, Membrane Bioreactor, Sludge Digestion), and Application (Manufacturing, Power, Energy, Mining) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the market is expected to reach a value of $77.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5170

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to rapid population growth & urbanization, rising industrialization, growing emphasis on water quality & public health, and increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. Additionally, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for industrial wastewater treatment system providers in the coming years.

However, the high installation, maintenance, and operational costs are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent. The aging of existing water infrastructure is also one of the major challenges for the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market.

Growing focus on industrial wastewater treatment in countries like the U.S., China, and India to provide opportunities for market players

Wastewater discharges from industrial sources may contain pollutants at levels that could affect the quality of receiving waters or interfere with Publicly Owned Treatment Works (POTWs) that receive those discharges. Water pollution in the U.S. is a growing problem with the development of mechanized agriculture and mining. However, laws and regulations are put in place to improve water quality in many water bodies. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issues industrial water pollution control regulations, also called effluent guidelines and standards, for industrial water discharges to surface waters and publicly owned treatment works. These guidelines, issued under the Clean Water Act, prevent more than 700 million pounds of pollutants from discharging into U.S. waters each year.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5170

In recent years, China has increased its efforts toward combating high levels of environmental pollution due to the country's accelerated economic growth. However, China's most recent environmental report remains bleak, suggesting that 61.5% of groundwater and 28.8% of key rivers were classified as "not suitable for human contact." Industrial and agricultural industries largely cause the contamination. Ultimately China's water pollution problems pose serious threats to human health and economic growth. While there are no quick solutions to the country's water pollution crises, wastewater to biogas could address China's main source of water pollution and open a potentially successful source of renewable energy.

Around the world, the demand for water suitable for drinking, industrialization, and agriculture is accelerating. The Indian and Chinese economies' renewed efforts to mitigate water stress and pollution is propelling environmental expenditure in the region. Government initiatives, favorable policies, subsidies, and expanded investments in textile and pharmaceutical industries are the key drivers for the industrial water market.

Thus, the growing focus on industrial wastewater treatment will provide significant opportunities for players operating in this market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented into membrane separation, activated sludge, clarification, sludge thickening & dewatering, wastewater pre-treatment, chlorination, industrial demineralization, sludge drying, membrane bio-reactor, sludge digestion, sludge incineration, ozonization, activated carbon, electrochemical water treatment technology (electrocoagulation & electro-oxidation and electrochemical scale treatment system), and other treatment technologies. The membrane separation segment accounted for the largest share of the overall industrial wastewater treatment market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for low-energy-consuming water treatment processes and the growing emphasis on reducing the usage of chemicals in water treatment. However, the Membrane Bio-reactor (MBR) technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, as it has emerged as an efficient, compact technology for industrial wastewater treatment.

Quick Buy – Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/94441085

Based on application, the industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented into manufacturing, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, power, energy, pulp & paper, mining, petrochemical, semiconductors, and other applications. The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial wastewater treatment market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rapid urbanization, technological growth, and increasing manufacturing units that create strong demand for processed water. However, the energy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for clean water and energy.

The global industrial wastewater treatment market is divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at their respective country level. In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region commanded the largest share of the global industrial wastewater treatment market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing population, rising demand for advanced residential water treatment, development of membrane technology, environmental deterioration, declining availability of clean water, increasing public-sector investment in water infrastructure, and increasing R&D expenditure.

In 2020, China accounted for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific industrial wastewater treatment market. The growing industrialization, rising untreated sludge, large wastewater discharge, increasing industrial wastewater pollution, and growing focus and efforts towards combating the high levels of environmental pollution are some of the factors driving the growth of the Chinese industrial wastewater treatment market. The country is moving towards greater use of separation, membrane and disinfection technology and equipment, and the need for sludge treatment equipment and water reclamation technologies are also expected to increase. Different technologies have been applied in different wastewater treatment plants. Physical-chemical and biological processes are widely used to treat industrial wastewater across the country, including sedimentation, filtration, anaerobic and aerobic activated sludge, which also provide potential opportunities for foreign equipment suppliers.

The key players operating in the global industrial wastewater treatment market are Suez Environment S.A. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.), Kingspan Water & Energy (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.), ASIO, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Orenco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Scinor Water America, LLC (U.S.), Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd. (Israel), Outotec Oyj (Finland), and Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc. (Canada), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-wastewater-treatment-market-5170

Scope of the Report

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Technology

Membrane Separation

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes



Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes



Micro-Filtration (MF) Membrane



Nano-Filtration (NF) Membrane



Other Membrane Separation Technology

Activated Sludge

Clarification

Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

Wastewater Pre-Treatment

Chlorination

Industrial Demineralization

Sludge Drying

Membrane Bio-reactor (MBR)

Sludge Digestion

Sludge Incineration

Ozonization

Activated Carbon

Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/EEO)

Electrochemical Scale Treatment System (E.S.T)

Other Technologies

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

Power

Energy

Pulp and Paper

Mining

Petrochemical

Semiconductors

Other Industrial Applications

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



Germany



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Poland



Belgium



Switzerland



Denmark



Sweden



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Indonesia



Australia



South Korea



Malaysia



Thailand



Vietnam



Philippines



Singapore



Taiwan



New Zealand



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Rest of the World

Latin America



Brazil





Chile





Argentina





Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE ( United Arab Emirates )

)



Kuwait





Iran





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East ( RoME )

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5170

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Product and Service (Services, Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, Instrumentation), Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Membrane Bio-Reactor), and Application (Municipal, Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-5026

Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Type (Membrane Filtration, UV Radiation, Chlorination, Ozonization, Activated Carbon, and Ion Exchange), and Application (Municipal and Industrial) — Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/tertiary-water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-5185

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/386/industrial-wastewater-treatment-market-2027

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213534/Meticulous_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd