Industrial Water Purification System Market 2019-2025: Advancements in Water Purification Methods

Advancements in water purification methods are driving the global industrial water purification system market, especially for membrane-based purification methods. There is a huge R&D involved in developing efficient membranes across the world including carbon nanotube-based membranes and biomimetic membranes. Apart from the above factors, discovery of new contaminants and new standards from pollution control boards is also driving the global industrial water purification system market.

By treatment, the global industrial water purification system market is segmented into raw water purification systems, boiler feed water purification systems, and cooling tower water purification systems.

By technology, the global industrial water purification system market is segmented into chemical-based and membrane-based water purification system. Chemical-based water purification involves various technologies including carbon filtering, chlorine filtering, peroxide filtering, demineralizers, desalination, iron removal, and other chemical-based filtering. Membrane-based purification involves filtration, reverse osmosis, and other membrane-based methods.



A major type of filtration is ultrafiltration, which involves separating suspended solids and virus from feed water using membranes with pores of size 1-100 nm and is mainly used in industries for demineralizing and deionizing water by pushing it through semi-permeable reverse osmosis membrane. Reverse osmosis can be used to remove contaminants including dissolved salts, colloids, organics particles, and bacteria from the feed water.



By end-user, the global industrial water purification system market is segmented into energy and mining industry, oil and gas industry, chemical industry, manufacturing industry, food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, pulp and paper industry, textile industry, and industrial manufacturing. Energy and mining industry constituted a major share in the global industrial water purification system market mainly due to the growing demand for water purification from coal and nuclear power plants. For coal-fired power plant, industrial water purification system helps to increase the production capacity and adhere to the government regulatory policies. In a nuclear power plant industrial water purification system is used mainly for wastewater recycling and cooling tower water treatment.



Based on the geography, the global industrial water purification system market is split into Middle East, Africa, Americas, APAC, and Europe. Middle East is one of the leading revenue generators in the global industrial water purification system market with a major share of the market contributed by the UAE, Israel, and Saudi Arabia. APAC is one of the fastest growing market in the global industrial water purification system market with major growth being witnessed in South Korea, Japan, and China.



Japan is one of the major countries in APAC which has achieved high efficiency in water resource management. The country maintains a high recovery rate of water and keeps the leakage rates of water at a minimum. The country is a major user of membrane-based water purification technology.



