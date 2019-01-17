Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Worth $18.3 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global industrial water treatment chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2025 at a 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for water desalination systems owing to scarcity of fresh water is a key factor driving industry growth.

In desalination plants, excess salts and other minerals are removed from water through membrane-based or thermal-based technologies, there by rendering it fit for industrial consumption. Reverse osmosis (RO) and distillation are methods used for seawater desalination, while electrodialysis and RO are used to desalt brackish water.

The industrial water treatment chemical industry is anticipated to benefit from high number of regulations established by regulatory authorities across Europe and North America. As consumers are highly price-sensitive regarding installation cost of wastewater treatment plants, companies are involved in offering discounts and price reductions in a bid to attract more consumers.

Furthermore, development of advanced technology products and solutions by major companies in the market is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Rising investments in R&D of new products in the region is also expected to drive the market over the next few years.

Demand for water desalination in Asia Pacific, especially in countries such as India and Australia, is anticipated to witness high growth over the forecast period owing to increasing population, rising water scarcity, and reduced RO plant prices as compared to prices 10 years ago.

In India, rising groundwater contamination by industries is prompting state governments to impose restrictions on groundwater utilization. This factor, coupled with reduced prices of setting up plants, is anticipated to provide incentives for building new water desalination units over the forecast years.

Several countries in the Middle East are focusing on developing scalable infrastructure and efficient technologies to meet demand for potable water from the Gulf Sea and the Arabian Sea. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman use thermal-based technologies to desalinate water and manage water scarcity issues.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Cooling & boilers dominated the global industrial water treatment chemicals market by application with an overall volume share of over 56.0% in 2017

In terms of revenue, the effluent water treatment segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period

The water desalination segment in North America is expected to exhibit strong growth over the forecast period on account of variable and relatively warm climatic conditions, thereby stimulating interest in desalination and boosting demand for water resources

is expected to exhibit strong growth over the forecast period on account of variable and relatively warm climatic conditions, thereby stimulating interest in desalination and boosting demand for water resources The industry is characterized by strategic alliances, product developments and innovation, equity investments in several other projects, and capital expansions by players

Some of the key companies in the industry are Kemira Oyj; BASF SE; Suez S.A.; Ecolab Incorporated; Cortec Corporation; BWA Water Additives; The Dow Chemical Company; Solvay S.A.; Buckman Laboratories International Inc.; and AkzoNobel N.V.

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial water treatment chemicals market on the basis of application and region:

Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Raw Water Treatment Water Desalination Cooling & Boilers Effluent Water Treatment Others

Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe , Middle East , & Africa Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Belgium Sweden Austria Finland Poland Turkey China Asia Pacific India Japan South Korea Singapore Indonesia Thailand Vietnam Australia New Zealand Iran CIS Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile South Africa



SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.