Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market to Record a CAGR of 4.47%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The industrial water treatment equipment market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Energy And Power: This segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The energy segment includes upstream oil and gas, power (power plants), and refining and petrochemical industries. Freshwater can be used for power generation, cooling, and condensing. It can also be used for oil extraction. This, in turn, will drive segment growth during the forecast period.



Manufacturing



Others

Geography

APAC: This region will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as increased awareness about water treatment. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China , Japan , and India are the key countries for the industrial water treatment equipment market in APAC.

Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial water treatment equipment market, including 3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Calgon Carbon Corp., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Lamor Corp. Plc, Lenntech BV, Organo Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert B. Hill Co., Samco Technologies Inc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., Terex Corp., Veolia Environment SA, and Xylem Inc.

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial water treatment equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial water treatment equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial water treatment equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial water treatment equipment market vendors

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Calgon Carbon Corp., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Lamor Corp. Plc, Lenntech BV, Organo Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert B. Hill Co., Samco Technologies Inc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., Terex Corp., Veolia Environment SA, and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

