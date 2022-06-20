Industrial Wearable Devices Market by Product, End-user, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

The Industrial Wearable Devices Market value is set to grow by USD 1.99 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, one of the key factors driving the market growth is the augmented growth of IoT. IoT is one such avenue that captures data from the surrounding stimuli and ensures that various products are connected. IoT and smart products have created revolutionizing expectations about data and connectivity while opening new channels of business value. One such channel is the creation of industrial wearable devices. Industrial wearable devices include the use of connected devices such as smart glasses, wrist computers, ring scanners, and wearable scanners that are used by industrial workers across various end-user industries. The growth of the global IoT market is a major driver of the global industrial wearable devices market. The prices of hardware and electronics are continuing to fall in the global market. As a result, connectivity costs and embedded sensors no longer deter companies from adopting smart technology. Many companies are adopting sensors and IoT connectivity to yield greater value not only by promising data but also by providing better safety and long-term cost savings through active prevention of accidents. Though these products measure and react, they ultimately protect the individual and prevent health issues and tragic situations in a broader sense.

Industrial Wearable Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 34.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., DAQRI LLC, EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., and OM Digital Solutions Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The Industrial Wearable Devices Market is segmented by product (wrist computers, ring scanners, smart terminals, and smart glasses), end-user (transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and others), and application (warehouse management, training and simulation, and service and maintenance).

Industrial Wearable Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Wrist Computers



Ring Scanners



Smart Terminals



Smart Glasses

The industrial wearable devices market share growth by the wrist computers will be significant during the forecast period. Wrist computers help enhance mobility among workers, mainly in the logistics industry. The driving factor for their increased adoption is the automation and the need for reducing human intervention in the industry.

End User

Transportation and Logistics



Retail



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Others

Application

Warehouse Management



Training and Simulation



Service and Maintenance

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Industrial Wearable Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

DAQRI LLC

EUROTECH Spa

Fujitsu Ltd.

Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Magic Leap Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

OM Digital Solutions Corp.

The industrial wearable devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to compete in the market.

Industrial Wearable Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial wearable devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial wearable devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial wearable devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial wearable devices market vendors

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Consumer electronics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Wrist computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Wrist computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Wrist computers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Ring scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Ring scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Ring scanners - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Smart terminals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Smart terminals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Smart terminals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Smart glasses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Smart glasses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Smart glasses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Application

6.3 Warehouse management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Warehouse management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Warehouse management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Training and simulation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Training and simulation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Training and simulation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Service and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Service and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Service and maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 36: Comparison by End user

7.3 Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Transportation and logistics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 45: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by End user

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 49: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 50: Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 51: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 53: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 54: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 55: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 57: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 59: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 61: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 63: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 64: Vendor landscape

11.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 65: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 66: Industry risks

11.3 Competitive Scenario

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 67: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 68: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 69: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 DAQRI LLC

Exhibit 73: DAQRI LLC - Overview



Exhibit 74: DAQRI LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 75: DAQRI LLC - Key offerings

12.5 EUROTECH Spa

Exhibit 76: EUROTECH Spa - Overview



Exhibit 77: EUROTECH Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 78: EUROTECH Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: EUROTECH Spa - Segment focus

12.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Fujitsu Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 83: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 87: Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 88: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Honeywell International Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 91: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Lenovo Group Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 96: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Magic Leap Inc.

Exhibit 98: Magic Leap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Magic Leap Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 100: Magic Leap Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 101: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 OM Digital Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 105: OM Digital Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: OM Digital Solutions Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 107: OM Digital Solutions Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 108: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 109: Research Methodology



Exhibit 110: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 111: Information sources

13.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 112: List of abbreviations

