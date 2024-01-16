Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Valuation to Reach US$ 8,242.7 Million by 2033 Amid Rising Focus on Operational Efficiency and Precision Requirements

Future Market Insights, Inc. forecasts robust growth for the industrial weighing equipment market, fueled by burgeoning industries, automation demands, and efficiency gains. However, challenges remain, highlighting room for innovation and untapped potential. Explore full report for insights & stakeholder opportunities.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Market value is expected to increase from US$ 4,622.0 million in 2023 to US$ 8,242.7 million in 2033. By 2033, global demand for industrial weighing equipment is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The market for industrial weighing equipment has enormous potential for developing more precise, accurate, and economical machinery. Industrial weighing machines are necessary for every industry in one way or another. Hence, the expansion of several industries is anticipated to fuel the growth of the industrial weighing equipment market.

The market for industrial weighing equipment is anticipated to develop due to the increasing adoption and desire for automation in end-use sectors. The issues with manual weighing machines and rising labor prices are two variables anticipated to propel the industrial weighing equipment market.

Weighing processes are completed faster and with less work with the help of industrial weighing equipment in several sectors. Moreover, rising industry infrastructure investments are anticipated to propel the market internationally.

The market's overall expansion is set to be hampered by a few obstacles and hurdles. The high cost of the materials needed to make sensors is a key factor restricting the market's growth. However, technical advancements offer excellent growth opportunities and unrealized potential in new markets.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 4,622.0 million Projected Market Size (2033) US$ 8,242.7 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 6.0 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Market Segments Covered Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Segmentation By Product Type: Check Weighers

Portable and Bench Scale

Floor Scale

Counting Scale

Weighbridge & Truck Scale

Rail Scale By Type: Analog Weighing System

Digital Weighing System By Capacity: Low Capacity

Medium Capacity

Large Capacity By End-use: Logistics & Warehousing

Agriculture

Industrial

Chemicals



Steel & Metals



Mining



Food & Beverages



Construction Materials



Others By Region: North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Chile

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom Spain

BENELUX

NORDICS

Poland

Hungary

Balkan and Baltics

Russia

India

Association of Southeast Asian Nations Australia and New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Other GCC Countries

Türkiye

South Africa

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for industrial weighing equipment is projected to thrive at 6.0% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By weighbridge and truck scale segment by product type, it is expected to reach US$ 2,753.0 million in 2033.

in 2033. The United States is anticipated to reach US$ 1,046.9 million in 2033.

is anticipated to reach in 2033. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 1,030.5 million by 2033.

is projected to attain a valuation of by 2033. Demand in India is predicted to rise at 6.9% CAGR through 2033.

"The rising demand for precision, efficiency, and technological advancements is projected to propel the industrial weighing equipment market. Increasing emphasis on automation, integration of Industry 4.0 technologies, and the need for accurate measurements across diverse industries are further contributing to market growth. These weighing solutions address evolving operational requirements, aligning with modern industrial processes. A growing trend toward advanced, connected technologies, cloud-based solutions, and sustainability practices further influences the market's trajectory." - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The global industrial weighing equipment market is fragmented, with leading players accounting for 25% to 30% share. Following are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of industrial weighing equipment listed in the report.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Avery Weigh-Tronix

RADWAG Wagi Elektroniczne

Adam Equipment

A&D Weighing

Minebea intec

Thompson Scale Company

Easiweigh Limited

AFI Group

Rice Lake Weighing Systems

Fairbanks Scales

Ohaus Corporation

Key players focus on expanding domestic production and technology in industrial weighing equipment to provide consumers with cost-efficient solutions. They are also investing in developing new products and innovating existing ones to meet end-user demand.

Recent Developments-

In November 2023 , Rice Lake Weighing Systems acquired Utilcell, a global load cell and weighing instrumentation manufacturer headquartered in Barcelona , Spain.

, Rice Lake Weighing Systems acquired Utilcell, a global load cell and weighing instrumentation manufacturer headquartered in , Spain. In March 2021, Mettler-Toledo International acquired PendoTECH, a distributor and manufacturer of transmitters, control systems, single-use sensors, and software for monitoring, measuring, and data collection in bioprocess applications.

Get More Insights into the Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global industrial weighing equipment market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

The study provides compelling insights into based industrial weighing equipment market segment based on product type (checkweighers, portable and bench scales, floor scale, counting scale, weighbridge and truck scale, rail scale), type (analog weighing system, digital weighing system), capacity (low capacity, medium capacity, large capacity), end-use (logistics and warehousing, agriculture, industrial [chemicals, steel and metals, mining, food and beverages, construction materials, others]), and region.

