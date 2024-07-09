Industrial Welding Robots Market size is set to grow by USD 3.10 billion from 2024-2028, Growing popularity of industrial robots in APAC to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial welding robots market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of industrial robots, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. This growth is fueled by the emergence of collaborative arc welding robots, which are enhancing operational efficiency. Despite these advancements, challenges such as operational complexities persist. Industries utilizing robotic welding include automotive, manufacturing, construction, and aerospace. Key players in this market include ABB Ltd., FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and The Lincoln Electric Co., among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global industrial welding robots market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Spot welding robots, Arc welding robots, and Laser welding robots), End-user (Automotive, Electrical and electronics, Heavy machinery, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Acieta LLC, Bystronic Laser AG, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, Daihen Corp., EWM AG, FANUC Corp., HD Hyundai Co. Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kemppi Oy, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Smenco Pty Ltd., SRDR Robotics, Stellantis NV, Teradyne Inc., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Rental companies, such as Hirebotics, Tokyo Century, and ORIX, have become essential players in the industrial welding robots market. These companies offer end-users a comprehensive solution for robot deployment, including programming, maintenance, and repair. They handle installation expenses and provide rental robots equipped with the latest technologies for various industries. The high initial cost of owning industrial welding robots and the complexity of designing and implementing them make renting an attractive option for businesses. Renting industrial welding robots offers a considerable return on investment and eases the burden of ownership and maintenance. The robots-as-a-service (RaaS) model, a pay-as-you-go or subscription-based service, is gaining popularity. It allows businesses to access robotic process automation by leasing robotic devices and subscribing to a cloud-based service instead of purchasing the equipment outright. This trend is expected to expand the growth of the global industrial welding robots market during the forecast period. Despite the potential impact on the revenues of key vendors due to decreased demand for new industrial welding robots, the benefits of renting and RaaS are compelling for businesses.

The Industrial Welding Robots market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer spending on essential goods and services, including automobiles and consumer goods. Robots are essential in welding various workpieces to weld different parts with high precision, narrow welds, and minimal changes. The latest trends include high welding speed, rework reduction, and high reliability. Laser beam and carbon dioxide welding technologies are popular due to their high power density, low distortion, and improved gap bridging capabilities. Plasma welding technology, including plasma welding torches, vision systems, feeder systems, plasma flow controllers, and other EOAT devices, is gaining traction for high-volume applications. The component segment, including robots, controllers, and other accessories, holds the largest share of the market. The general manufacturing industry and defense industry are the major consumers of welding robots, with resistance spot welding and plasma welding being the most common welding processes. Personnel restrictions and the need for remote welding locations are driving the adoption of collaborative and delta robots.

Market Challenges

Industrial welding robots offer significant returns on investment for repetitive welding tasks. However, the selection process for automating welding depends on factors such as metal part type and operation repeatability. For applications with small batch sizes and large gaps between parts, robot performance can be affected, increasing welding time. Poorly designed fixtures and variations in metal forming can lead to inconsistent welding by robots. Programming robots for batch manufacturing or repair work requires significant time, which can be mitigated through offline programming. However, the use of teach pendants for programming results in extended operational downtime. Consistent metal design with proper gap tolerances is essential for robotic welding, which can be challenging to obtain. Additionally, welding in confined spaces restricts the use of robots in certain end-user segments. These factors may hinder the growth of the global industrial welding robots market during the forecast period.

The industrial welding robots market faces challenges in modern manufacturing due to sensors issues and the need for efficiency and flexibility in robotics solutions. Welding applications, such as those in aerospace, construction, and automotive sectors, require precision and repeatability. Robotic systems, including robotic arms and machine vision technologies, are essential for consistent weld quality. However, economic downturns, strict lockdowns, and disrupted supply chains have affected manufacturing facilities and production schedules. Labor costs and raw materials remain significant concerns. To optimize performance, data collection and analysis are crucial for smart manufacturing ecosystems. Laser welding is a major application, with end-use industries including automotive & transportation, metals & machinery, electrical & electronics, and aerospace & defense. Skilled labor shortages persist, highlighting the importance of robotic welding in various sectors. Despite these challenges, the industrial sector continues to demand robotic systems for welding tasks in pipes, metal parts, and structural elements.

Segment Overview

This industrial welding robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Spot welding robots

1.2 Arc welding robots

1.3 Laser welding robots End-user 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Electrical and electronics

2.3 Heavy machinery

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Spot welding robots- In the manufacturing sector, spot welding is a prevalent process for joining metal sheets in various industries such as automotive, electronics, and heavy machinery. Companies are integrating spot welding robots into their operations to enhance productivity and efficiency. These robots are designed to execute intricate spot welding tasks and ensure consistent process quality. They employ copper alloys for conducting electric current to the welding site and feature a spot welding gun at the robot's terminal end instead of a conventional end-effector. The spot welding robots market is projected to expand steadily due to the increasing adoption of these robots in automotive, electronics, and heavy machinery industries. The emergence of new materials like composites and carbon fibers in industrial processes will expand the application scope of spot welding robots. Furthermore, advancements in robot technology, including the flexibility to install spot welding robots, multi-robot welding cells, application-specific software, energy-efficient robots, and enhanced spot welding guns, will boost their popularity among industry players during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Industrial Welding Robots market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies such as cyber-physical systems, cloud robotics, and cloud computing. Big data and data-driven decision-making are becoming essential in modern manufacturing, leading to increased efficiency and flexibility in welding applications. Sensors and real-time data analytics enable robots to adapt to changing conditions in manufacturing facilities. The economic downturn and strict lockdowns caused by the pandemic have disrupted supply chains, production schedules, and transport restrictions. However, industrial robots, including welding robots, have proven to be valuable assets in maintaining production during these challenging times. Welding robot manufacturers continue to innovate, offering advanced robotics solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Despite the challenges, the future of industrial welding robots looks bright, with a focus on improving economic efficiency, enhancing flexibility, and integrating new technologies to optimize welding processes. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing.

Market Research Overview

The Industrial Welding Robots market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies such as cyber-physical systems, cloud robotics, and cloud computing. Big data is playing a crucial role in data-driven decision-making, enabling real-time data analytics and performance optimization. Welding robot manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced robotics solutions for various welding applications, including laser welding robots for high-precision tasks and arc welding and spot welding for mass production. The use of sensors, machine vision technologies, and modern manufacturing ecosystems ensures efficiency, flexibility, and consistent weld quality. The market is driven by major application sectors such as aerospace, automotive & transportation, metals & machinery, electrical & electronics, and construction. However, economic downturns, strict lockdowns, and production disruptions due to labor costs, raw materials, and supply chain challenges have impacted the industry. Skilled labor shortages and personnel restrictions have further increased the adoption of welding robots in various sectors. Despite these challenges, the demand for industrial robots continues to grow, driven by the need for high-volume applications, increased precision, and minimal changes in the manufacturing process. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, with laser welding, carbon dioxide, and optics being key technologies driving innovation in the industry. End-use sectors such as automotive & transportation, consumer goods, and machinery are expected to remain major contributors to the market's growth.

