Industrial Welding Robots Market to Record a CAGR of 6.26%, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial welding robots market size is expected to grow by USD 2.53 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing popularity of industrial robots in APAC is driving the industrial welding robots market growth. However, factors such as increasing price competition in APAC may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Scope

The industrial welding robots market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial welding robots market, including ABB Ltd., Abhisha Technocrats Pvt Ltd, Acieta LLC, Bystronic Laser AG, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, EWM AG, DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hyundai Robotics, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Kemppi Oy, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp, Smenco Pty Ltd, Stellantis NV, Teradyne Inc., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Spot Welding Robots:



Arc Welding Robots



Laser Welding Robots

End-user

Automotive



Electrical And Electronics



Heavy Machinery



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The spot welding robot segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing use of spot welding robots in the automotive, electronics, and heavy machinery industries. Spot welding is a major process in the manufacturing facilities of end-users. Industry players are using spot welding robots to raise their productivity and gain operational efficiency.

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 60% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising investments in the automotive industry. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the industrial welding robots market in APAC.

Industrial Welding Robots Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will enable the industrial welding robots market to grow during the next five years

Approximation of the industrial welding robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial welding robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial welding robots market vendors

Industrial Welding Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Abhisha Technocrats Pvt Ltd, Acieta LLC, Bystronic Laser AG, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, DAIHEN Corp., EWM AG, FANUC Corp., Hyundai Robotics, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kemppi Oy, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp, Smenco Pty Ltd, Stellantis NV, Teradyne Inc., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Spot welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Spot welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Spot welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Spot welding robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Spot welding robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Arc welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Arc welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Arc welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Arc welding robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Arc welding robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Laser welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Laser welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Laser welding robots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Laser welding robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Laser welding robots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Heavy machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Heavy machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 115: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 119: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 130: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Panasonic Corp

Exhibit 135: Panasonic Corp - Overview



Exhibit 136: Panasonic Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Panasonic Corp - Key news



Exhibit 138: Panasonic Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Panasonic Corp - Segment focus

11.9 Stellantis NV

Exhibit 140: Stellantis NV - Overview



Exhibit 141: Stellantis NV - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Stellantis NV - Key news



Exhibit 143: Stellantis NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Stellantis NV - Segment focus

11.10 Teradyne Inc.

Exhibit 145: Teradyne Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Teradyne Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Teradyne Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Teradyne Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Teradyne Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 The Lincoln Electric Co.

Exhibit 150: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 151: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 153: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: The Lincoln Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 155: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

