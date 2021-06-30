Industrial Wireless Automation Market in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Wireless Automation Market Analysis Report by End-user (Process industry and Discrete industry), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The industrial wireless automation market is driven by the changing market dynamics. In addition, the growing adoption of high-speed communication network solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial wireless automation market.

Factors such as rising prices of fuel and metal, ongoing tariff war between China and the US, and the slowdown in the global automobile industry are leading to fluctuations in supply and demand, which are increasing the overall operating expense of manufacturing industries. In addition, the growing shortage of skilled workforce in APAC and the US is affecting labor supply and increasing personnel costs. This driving industrial operators to adopt wireless automation solutions. These solutions help in reducing the overall staff requirement per plant. They also aid in completing projects within the predefined timelines both economically and efficiently. Many such factors are positively influencing the growth of the global industrial wireless automation market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Industrial Wireless Automation Companies:

ABB Ltd.: The company offers wireless automation devices like sensors, antennas and other products.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers products like wireless controllers, indoor access points, cloud managed access points, and other products.

Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers Fisher FIELDVUE DVC6200 digital valve controller, Micro motion 1700 and 2700 field and integral mount transmitter, and other products.

General Electric Co.: The company offers automation and controls solution platform that includes industrial software, distributed control systems and process safety systems control, automate and optimize the processes that power the world.

Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers the service package OneWireless solutions. It comprises Honeywell's distributed control system, wireless field instruments, mobile computing devices, wireless networks, advanced applications, and facility management applications.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Wireless Automation Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Process industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Discrete industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Wireless Automation Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Know about the global trends impacting the future of the industrial wireless automation market:

Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial WLAN Market – Global industrial WLAN market is segmented by technology (802.11ac, 802.11n, and 802.11a/b/g), end-user (water and wastewater, power, oil and gas, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Automation Control Market – Global industrial automation control market is segmented by product (sensors, DCS, drives, SCADA, and PLC), end-user (process industry and discrete industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/industrial-wireless-automation-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/industrial-wireless-automationmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-wireless-automation-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=T17-V3_004_wk27_report&utm_content=IRTNTR41193

